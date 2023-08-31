Where is the long-expected recession?

Every inflation battle is different to those that have gone before. The triggers, which this time are a mix of a pandemic, war, Brexit and quantitative easing money, are never exactly the same, and nor are the approaches taken by central banks – who this time were caught on the hop before waking up to the growing danger and persistency of the current pricing pressures.

But there is one other aspect of the current bout that makes it stand out, and that’s the fact that while central banks have been pushing down hard on the brakes, causing recession warnings to flash up immediately on the dashboard, an economic contraction hasn’t in fact materialised. Central banks admit to their policies being restrictive. Yet 18 months on from the first hike, there has been no crash, no recession and demand for workers has either stayed strong or dropped only slightly. The unemployment rate in the US certainly hasn’t changed at around 3.5 per cent, although it has crept up in Britain where the outlook is gloomier. And that’s after 14 rises in the UK, and 11 in the US, and repeated threats of more to come.

This unusual economic resilience is we know partly explained by the lagged transmission of interest rates (via mortgages and so on). It may also be down to the fact that rates simply aren’t high enough. Not enough households and businesses are feeling the squeeze, or they have access to relief from the pressure, such as healthy cash balances for example.

UK consumers appear to be buoyed by pay growth, with consumer confidence rising by five points in August according to GfK. Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, expects real wage growth to turn positive in July – for the first time since March 2022 – while the International Monetary Fund is forecasting growth of 1.8 per cent for the US this year and of 0.4 per cent for the UK.

Can countries continue to pull this off: kill inflation while avoiding harm to the economy?

A lot depends on background risks failing to emerge (eg, new shocks or an escalation of the war in Ukraine). One real risk is that of overtightening as banks wait for the effects of previous rises to work their way through. Fed chair Jerome Powell stressed at the bank’s annual symposium last week that while falling consumer price index inflation is indeed “the beginning of what it will take to build confidence”, it is still too high. It will be no different for the Bank of England (BoE) – caution will prevail, with the Monetary Policy Committee poised to fire off further hikes should the data indicate they are needed. Headline inflation here is running at more than twice the US level, with the core rate seemingly resistant to attempts to shift it. We will discover in mid September if the dial moved in August.

Some urge caution. Jagjit Chadha, director at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), warns against misreading “noise”. In a recent letter to BoE governor Andrew Bailey, he wrote: “For example, in a tight labour market, labour share of income may have to rise but this may not be inflationary as it is a one-off adjustment”. NIESR recommends pursuing the inflation target flexibly and over a longer time horizon in order to limit surges in unemployment and contractions in output.

With the economic outlook changing rapidly with each passing month, it might be optimistic in the extreme to bank on getting through without a downturn. New evidence is emerging that economies are being squeezed and that demand for goods and services is deteriorating. Both US and UK private sector firms signalled downturns in business activity in August, with the UK Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) composite falling from above 50 to below it (to contraction level) reflecting falls in new orders, and US PMIs indicating near-stagnation levels of activity. And while US gross domestic product increased in the quarter to end June, growth was at a lower rate than in the first quarter.

Oxford Economics’ lead US economist, Oren Klachkin, sees a strong chance of a rolling recession in the US – where some industries suffer downturns while others evade pain. Overall, he expects a mild recession of sorts in the US later this year.

In the UK, a recession may not begin until Q4 or even 2024.

The recession warnings have not stopped flashing. But there is some consolation in that while the near-term path may be rocky terrain for the US and UK economies, there is a growing expectation that by spring next year growth will return to trend, and talk of rate hikes will have turned to cuts.