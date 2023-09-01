Companies roundup: Direct Line overcharging and house prices fall

The banning of “price walking” in insurance premiums, whereby loyal customers were automatically charged higher premiums upon automatic renewal, by the FCA continues to have a far-reaching impact for the insurers nearly a year after the ban was introduced, as motor insurer Direct Line (DLG) has discovered. A business review has found that an error in how the new charges were calculated meant that some policyholders were still incorrectly charged a higher rate upon renewal. For Direct Line this has triggered £30mn exceptional charge to compensate affected customers. The net new charge is in fact £15mn as half had already been provided for at the last full-year results. Direct Line shares were down 1.7 per cent in early trading. JH

House prices fall at fastest rate since 2009

The price of the average British home fell at its fastest rate since 2009, according to Nationwide. Home values slumped 5.3 per cent in the year to August, the steepest annual drop the lender has recorded in 14 years, thanks to rising interest rates continuing to deter buyers.

"The softening is not surprising, given the extent of the rise in borrowing costs in recent months, which has resulted in activity in the housing market running well below pre-pandemic levels," said Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner. ML

Cenkos and finnCapp tie the knot and change name The London mid-market investment banking market became a bit smaller and more consolidated with the announcement that Cenkos Securities (CNKS) and finnCap Group (FCAP) will merge in a £21 mn all-share deal. The new group intends to focus on small cap growth companies. The merger comes within less than a year that blue-blooded investment broker Panmure Gordon abandoned its own £37mn cash pursuit of finnCap. The new company will change its name to Cavendish Financial Plc once it has completed its application with Companies’ House. For now, Cavendish Financial will be run by existing CEOs of Cenkos and finnCap, John Farrugia and Julian Morse on a co-executive basis. JH

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group ups stake in Boohoo

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (FRAS) has increased its stake in fast-fashion outfit Boohoo (BOO) for the second time in a week as the latest move in its bid to boost its online retail presence.

The Sports Direct owner has built its holding to 10.4 per cent from 9.1 per cent, meaning it now owns 132mn Boohoo shares, after taking an initial stake in June. And it comes on top of other strategic investments in AO World (AO.), ASOS (ASC), and Curry's (CURY).

Frasers has previously stated that Boohoo is “an attractive proposition” due to its “laser focus on young female consumers”, together with the chance to develop “potential synergies and an opportunity to strengthen [Frasers’] own brand proposition”.

Ashley will doubtless be aware of potential regulatory risk linked to fast-fashion manufacturers and retailers, as more stringent environmental regulations are in the offing, as exemplified by a European Union law that is set to kick in from January 2025 that will require member states to separate textiles from other waste. MR

JMAT shares rev up after investment Johnson Matthey (JMAT) has got a boost just two days after falling out of the FTSE 100. The auto supplier and metals processing giant climbed over 10 per cent on Friday after an arm of Standard Industries, a major US industrial company and investor, upped its holding in Johnson Matthey from 5 per cent to over 10 per cent. This is not direct ownership but Standard upped its exposure through swaps purchases on Thursday. Analysts have recently dropped forecasts for Johnson Matthey’s earnings in the current financial year, given the weaker automotive sector. AH

Superdry tumbles into loss

Fashion retailer Superdry (SDRY) has reported a £148mn loss before tax for the year to 29 April 2023, amid “extremely challenging market conditions”. The company said the market remained “unpredictable” and said extreme weather events across the UK and Europe had negatively impacted its Spring Summer collection.

The new financial year has got off to a rocky start, with revenue sinking by 18.4 per cent between May and July.

There is now “material uncertainty” over Superdry’s ability to continue as a going concern. Auditors blamed “challenges in the macro environment” and limited headroom within the retailer’s funding facilities. JS