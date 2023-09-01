The economic week ahead: 4-8 September

Retail sales are, in theory, a valuable leading indicator of how higher interest rates are weighing on the economy. According to Geoff Yu, strategist at BNY Mellon, UK services purchasing managers' indices (PMIs) are edging towards a contraction, a move that usually signals retail sales could follow the same path. However, this neat relationship also has British weather to contend with.

June saw like-for-like high-street sales up nearly 5 per cent, something that the British Retail Consortium (BRC) attributes to a heatwave prompting purchases of “summer essentials”. This sunny spell proved enough to overcome economic gloom in June, but July’s wet weather weighed on sales. The August washout that followed will probably leave summer spending looking decidedly soggy when figures are released on Tuesday, particularly when compared with last year.