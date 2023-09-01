The US construction market is benefiting from a building boom

Nobody expected a banner year for the US construction sector in 2023. Even after shrinking by 8.2 per cent last year, GlobalData forecast a further 2.5 per cent contraction in real terms this year, with a sluggish residential market expected to be the main drag.

As in the UK, hikes in interest rates by the central bank have pushed mortgage rates to their highest levels in decades – the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7.3 per cent last week, its highest since December 2022, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Applications for new mortgages also plummeted to their lowest level since 1995.

And yet, the share prices of the US’s biggest listed housebuilders tell a different story. Shares in DR Horton (US:DHI), the country’s biggest housebuilder, are up 30 per cent so far this year. Competitors Toll Brothers (US:TOL) and PulteGroup (US:PHM) have recorded share price gains of over 50 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. An S&P Global index of US housebuilders is up by 35 per cent since the start of the year.