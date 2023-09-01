Today's markets: Jobs in focus after a rough month

The US jobs report later today is the main event, and it’s been a quiet start to the month this morning as traders await the data. European indices nursed modest gains at the open but lacked any real direction. The US dollar retreated a touch following yesterday’s bounce, whilst gold held gains at $1,942 where it faces stern resistance. Oil is up and heading for a strong weekly gain. Treasury yields are holding lower with the 10yr at 4.1 per cent.

European equity indices finished last month mixed but were generally down by around 3 per cent for August. US indices also diverged with the Nasdaq eking out a small gain as the S&P 500 lost a bit of ground. Both registered their first monthly declines since February: although the Nasdaq is on course for best week since July, and SPX best since June, they fell around 2 per cent for August. Banks lost about 8 per cent – their worst month since the crisis in March…a liquidity trap awaits as the Fed rugs the special measures.

Data this week indicated that there has been a slowing in the labour market and its robustness may be showing signs of cracks. This has helped raise hopes that the Fed might be done with rate hikes. Moreover, the kind of PCE number we had yesterday - +0.2 per cent month-over-month - is the kind of level at which the Fed can probably sit back and wait. Although core PCE ticked up to 4.2 per cent annually, the 3-month annualised rate is coming down fast to 2.9 per cent. Expectations for the nonfarms today are at roughly +170k jobs, average hourly earnings +0.3 per cent and unemployment steady at 3.5 per cent. Remember Powell is focused on the labour market now – if it cracks sooner than expected, or with a deeper decline in hiring, then do we maybe see the Fed consider cuts sooner than they have been telling us? It’s possible.

China is doing more tinkering with stimulus to shore up its property market, with measures to cut mortgage and deposit rates, while the PBOC also reduce the amount of FX reserves banks must hold. Meanwhile the Caixin private sector survey indicated factory activity grew in China in August, boosting sentiment overnight even though Taiwan, South Korea and Japan all reported declining factory activity.

Grim UK data – house prices falling at fastest pace since 2009 and the final August manufacturing PMI at a miserly 43.0 – albeit that is not as bad as feared. Signs of a bottom? “Manufacturers are reporting a weakening economic backdrop, as demand is hit by rising interest rates, the cost-of-living crisis, export losses and concerns about the market outlook,” says the S&P and CIPS report.

Oil cemented its weekly rally and pushed up to its highest level since 10 August after Russia said OPEC+ had reached a fresh agreement to cut production. This built on a whopper of an inventory draw in the US which indicated robust demand ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Backwardation is steeper with WTI six-month futures trading almost $4 below the front month, the steepest discount this year.

The dollar recovered some ground yesterday as the euro slipped as traders reduced bets on a hike in September by the ECB – still very much up in the air.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto