Companies roundup: Hammerson’s upgrade & a North Sea merger

Shares in Hammerson (HMSO) bumped up 3 per cent in early trading after analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded it to ‘overweight’. This came after the loss-making shopping centre landlord raised another £100mn in debt through a bond raise on Thursday.

The company said the new bonds will have the same terms and conditions as the existing bonds, at 7.25 per cent maturing in 2028, and will be placed with "an existing large institutional investor". This morning, credit agency Moody's said it expects the proposed transaction to be "largely leverage neutral" and maintained its Baa3 rating with a stable outlook. ML

North Sea giants Wood and Harbour get together

Engineering and services company Wood Group (WG.) has been tooling up its North Sea operations in the past year or so and a new five-year agreement with Harbour Energy (HBR) worth around $66mn annually backs up that strategy.

The ‘master services agreement’ covers new projects and operations and maintenance services. Wood already has a similar deal in place with Chevron (US:CVX). Wood reported a slightly lower order book as of 30 June last month, at $6bn, down 4 per cent on the year before, while its operations division saw a 10 per cent fall on the same measure.

Harbour had dropped its North Sea spending in reaction to the windfall tax brought in last year, but said at its interim results last month capex could be coming back up. AH

Royalty dropoff to hit profits at Advanced Medical Solutions Shares in Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) plummeted more than 25 per cent this morning after the wound care specialist slashed its full year pre-tax profit forecast by 16 per cent. The main driver of the downgrade is an anticipated reduction in royalty income from a patent licensing agreement with US-based Organogenesis Inc (US:ORGO). The company said it has “no control of, and minimal insight into” sales of its patented products by the partner firm, and therefore removed the royalty in its entirety from Q4 2023 guidance onwards. Changes to US reimbursement coverage of some Organogenesis products triggered the revision. Destocking of AMS’s Liquiband skin adhesive was also a factor in the profit warning. JJ

Home Reit to overhaul board and revalue assets

Home Reit (HOME) has "initiated a formal and phased succession process" of its board and has announced a revaluation of its assets. The suspended homeless accommodation landlord faced criticism for the overvaluation of its assets in the past, with critics pointing to the ethical and financial risks of its inexperienced, connected, and thinly capitalised tenants.

Meanwhile, the company said it "does not expect to be in a position to publish its outstanding accounts until late 2023 at the earliest". Shares in the controversial company have been suspended since the start of this year due to a failure to publish its results for the 12 months to August 31 2022 by the end of last year. ML