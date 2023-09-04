Ergomed backs private equity takeover

Pharmaceutical services group Ergomed (ERGO) has become the latest UK-listed healthcare company to agree to a private equity takeover. It was revealed this morning that Permira, a specialist technology and health investor, has made a £703mn cash bid for the business.

Ergomed manages drug trials and monitors participants for side effects. It reported a sharp uptick in revenue last year and a record order book, at £295mn as of 31 December, and growth has continued in the first half of 2023.

The 1,350p-a-share offer represents a premium of 28.3 per cent to the company’s share price at the close of play on 1 September. The company was trading at the offer price at the end of 2022.