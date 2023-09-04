Today's markets: Jobs data makes traders bullish

Share prices are rising in Europe with some unclenching going on in the wake of the US jobs report from Friday, and China’s efforts to stimulate the property market boosted sentiment across Asia overnight.

There was a relief rally for some Chinese shares, including a big pop for the embattled developer Country Garden as it was granted permission to extend a maturing bond to avoid a default. The FTSE 100 is up 0.75 per cent this morning while the Dax has risen 0.64 per cent. US stocks finished Friday mainly higher and notched their best week since June. Wall Street is shut today for the Labor Day holiday.

Friday’s labour market report from the US was painted as some kind of perfect setup for the Fed: slowing jobs and growth, higher unemployment creating looser conditions with the market as new workers raised the participation rate. But the market reaction was a tad confused. Yields initially tumbled before kicking up higher again. The 10-year rose to its highest in a week, while the 2-year was a little more subdued so the inversion between the Treasuries narrowed – the re-steepening is a tell before a recession, as discussed before.

What else was there to consider? First, the revisions were quite big – about 110,000 fewer jobs than the previous two months. The 7-8 months of downward revisions we have seen is kind of what happens when the market is maxed out. The good news for the Fed is that there are lots more workers and the economy can’t absorb them quickly enough – this can suppress wages and temper inflation. Indeed the labour force increased by 736,000, but the economy could only absorb a net 77,000, which is suppressing wage growth. Can these people find jobs, keep the economy moving along nicely, but also push down inflation and wages.? That would be the ultimate win for the Fed.

We now have all the big four central banks in action this month and a decent heap of uncertainty around them in some way or another. For the Fed, a pause is almost baked in (7 per cent chance of a hike) but the key will be the dots – do they think they need to do another 0.25 point hike later in the year? For the ECB and Bank of England, it’s a much closer call on a hike or not. Another thing we have seen is that the impact of yields on stocks is more about the speed of moves than where they are at – we have seen a huge repricing in rates this year and stocks are kind of saying ‘it’s ok we can handle rates here’. But the question is: what kind of pace of change can we see in bonds from here?

Is the inflation genie slowly going back in the lamp? China slipped into outright deflation in July and is likely to see a similar story for August on Thursday. China saw a 0.3 per cent decline in consumer prices in July from a year ago, and a 4.4 per cent year-on-year drop in producer prices. Whilst the CPI points to waning domestic demand amid a property crisis, the PPI figure is considered an important leading indicator for global consumer prices. US weekly unemployment claims data is due later in the session and will be closely watched.

Find out more on what’s happening this week here.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto