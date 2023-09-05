Today's markets: FTSE down on central bank woes

Share prices in Europe slipped in early trading with broad declines seeing the Stoxx 600, Dax and FTSE 100, which was down around 0.7 per cent. In Paris, the Cac dropped 1 per cent, driven by falling luxury stocks which took a hit from softer Chinese data.

After notching some early gains yesterday morning, there was a steady bleed across equity markets through the afternoon after European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde avoided giving any clue of what the central bank will do on 14 September. It dented sentiment and goes to our view that the ECB won’t know until the day of the meeting whether it’s going to hike rates or pause. A muddy picture this morning on the Eurozone data front underlines the predicament the ECB faces.

The soft economic data from China has taken the shine off the fact developer Country Garden managed to make interest payments on two US dollar bonds before its deadline. China services activity fell to the lowest level in eight months as the Caixin Services PMI slipped to 51.8 in August compared with 54.1 in July. Chinese shares were broadly down on the session and the Hang Seng fell more than 2 per cent.

In Europe, Spain’s services PMI contracted for the first time since October, adding some further worrying data for the ECB ahead of its meeting later this month. The final Eurozone composite reading seems to be worse than the flash – down at 46.7 versus 47 on the flash estimate.

Expectations for one more ECB hike are pretty split depending on who you talk to. The inflation and economic picture is muddy. Core inflation edged down to 5.3 per cent in August from 5.5 per cent in July, while headline remained steady at 5.3 per cent. The PMI data paints a woeful picture for the Eurozone economy. Business activity contracted faster in August, according to the latest flash PMI survey data from S&P Global, as the downturn spread further from manufacturing to services. Both sectors of the economy reported falling output and new orders.

The ECB left another hike in September on the table at its last meeting in July. How much have things changed? The economic outlook has hardly improved, but inflation is a shade cooler. Does that mean it’s time to pause? Minutes from the July meeting released a few days ago illustrate a bias towards tightening, but that policymakers are probably a bit more mindful of being too hawkish. In July the ECB was more worried about inflation being too high than anything else. But that calculation may have become more balanced and a pause could be the easier course of action.

UK data this morning is a bit more encouraging as consumer spending rebounded last month. UK BRC Retail Sales rose 4.1 per cent in August versus 1.5 per cent in July, above the three-month average of 3.6 per cent. More on that here.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto