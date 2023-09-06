Companies roundup: Housebuilders slump & WH Smith’s recovery

Housebuilders' share prices fell in early trading after Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) adjusted profits sank. The housebuilder posted a 16.2 per cent decrease in adjusted pre-tax profit and a 13.6 per cent drop in adjusted gross profit in its results for the year to 30 June as demand for new houses fell as mortgage costs have skyrocketed.

The company could see a slump of as much as 25 per cent in the number of houses built in the current financial year, with guidance at 13,250 - 14,250 for completions. Forward sales fell 36 per cent by value when compared with this time last year.

Barratt cut its final dividend by 9 per cent, to 23.5p a share, in line with its payout policy.

Shares in Barratt, Persimmon (PSN), Berkeley (BKG), Bellway (BWY), and Crest Nicholson (CRST) fell by over 2 per cent this morning. ML

WH Smith boosted by passenger recovery

WH Smith (SMWH) continues to benefit from the recovery in travel demand, which helped the retailer keep its full-year expectations steady. The company said in a pre-close update that revenue grew by 28 per cent in the year to 31 August, driven by a 42 per cent uplift in travel sales “as passenger numbers continue their positive trajectory”. Revenues fell by 1 per cent on the high street, however, as the company sticks with its focus on cost savings and “the return on space”. Management expects the company to open over 80 new travel stores in the 2024 financial year, with around half of these in North America as it tries to make further inroads across the Atlantic. The shares fell by 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Halfords’ profit guidance hit by cost of living crisis Halfords (HFD) provided a new profit guidance range to the market as the company highlighted “softer” discretionary demand. The car and bike services retailer now expects full-year profit before tax in a range of £48mn-£58mn, after it forecast a posting of more than £52mn in June. Revenues rose by 14 per cent in the 20 weeks to 18 August, with autocentres enjoying growth of over a third and retail sales climbing by 4 per cent. Management also flagged market share gains in all categories. The shares were up by 3 per cent in early trading. CA

Airport demand helps Restaurant Group pivot to profit

Restaurant Group (RTN) returned to profit in the half-year to 2 July as the travel rebound drove like-for-like (LFL) sales at its UK airport-focused concessions division up by 29 per cent. Sales at the company’s Wagamama restaurants and pubs rose by 7 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, while leisure sales fell by 3 per cent. Statutory revenue rose by 10 per cent to £467mn, with pre-tax profits coming in at £2mn compared to a £29mn loss last year. Management said that “excellent early progress” had been made towards hitting cash profit margin and leverage targets. The shares were up by 3 per cent. CA

Severfield made to wait Structural steel specialist Severfield (SFR) portrayed a positive outlook for the group and said it expects its 2024 performance to be in line with expectations, but its share price still dropped by 4 per cent in early trading as investors took fright about a warning that higher inflation was causing delays to new work being awarded. The company pointed to “delays in the conversion of our existing pipeline of opportunities … together with some lower tendering activity”. It also said one project on its order book – a Sunset Studios production base in Hertfordshire – had been removed as construction has been put on hold. MF Read more: Severfield grows profits by a third

DCC takes five

DCC (DCC) has spent £160mn on five new acquisitions aimed at growing its energy management and low-carbon energy distribution businesses.

The purchases include a UK-based solar PV and energy consultancy business, Centreco, companies in France, the Netherlands and Norway offering solar PV and energy efficiency services and a US-based distributor of propane. DCC said the companies acquired would deliver a “mid-teen return on capital employed” in their first year of ownership, which UBS analysts said employs earnings accretion of 3-4 per cent. It maintained its buy recommendation on the company’s shares, which trade at 9-times forecast earnings – below their 10-year average of 16-times. MF