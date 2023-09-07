Companies roundup: Jet2 takes off as house prices fall

Shares in low-cost carrier Jet2 (JET2) jumped after the company said it expects to exceed current forecasts for the year to March, even after incurring an extra £13mn of costs during the recent wildfires in Greece and the chaos caused by the temporary crash of the UK’s air traffic control systems. The company expects to make a profit before FX changes and tax of between £480mn-£520mn, well ahead of the current Bloomberg consensus forecast of £466.5mn.
Late summer booking activity was “strong” throughout July and August, meaning load factors are up by 0.5 percentage points, despite higher capacity.
Forward bookings for winter have also been described as “encouraging”, with average load factors up by 0.3 percentage points even though it is planning to crease seasonal capacity by a fifth to 4.47mn seats. Pricing also remains “robust”.
Jet2 shares rose by 7 per cent. MF
British American Tobacco exits Russia
In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, British American Tobacco (BATS) said that it wanted to exit the aggressor’s market. The tobacco giant has now confirmed that it will sell its Russian and Belarusian businesses to a consortium headed by its Russian management team. The deal is expected to complete in the next month, and will mean British American Tobacco will lose around 3 per cent of its revenue base. The shares fell by 1 per cent in early trading. CA
Melrose’s solo flight faring well
Engineering group Melrose Industries (MRO) upgraded its full-year profit guidance after a strong first half in which revenue grew by almost a fifth.
Adjusted operating profit from its aerospace business more than doubled to £175mn, although it incurred a statutory pre-tax loss of £62mn when additional group costs relating to the demerged Dowlais (DWL) business were factored in.
It expects the aerospace business’s full-year operating profit (pre-PLC costs) to be between £375mn-£385mn, an increase from an initial estimate of £340mn-£360mn given in May.
The company also signalled a changing of the guard with its two remaining co-founders – executive vice-chair Chris Miller and chief executive Simon Peckham – announcing that they (alongside finance chief Geoffrey Martin) will step down from the business next March. Chief operating officer Peter Dilnot will become chief executive and GKN aerospace finance head Matthew Gregory will become the group finance director. Melrose shares were up 6 per cent by mid-morning. MF
Read more: Melrose abandons 'buy, improve and sell' model
Beazley shares drop after pre-tax profit flatlines
Shares in Beazley (BEZ) dropped 7 per cent in early trading after it posted a flat pre-tax profit and a drop in earnings per share. In its results for the half-year to 30 June, which it delayed after it changed its accounting practices, it posted a profit before tax of £366mn, an incremental increase from £365mn the year before.
Numis blamed the profit drag on "an IFRS 17 timing technicality, whereby the risk adjustment in reserves is front-loaded and premium income recognition is weighted to H2 to match risk profile seasonality". Numis said it expected Beazley to meet its full-year targets "assuming the property effect normalises at full-year as indicated". ML
Lords Trading reveals a material downgrade for 2023
Shares in Lords Group Trading (LORD) suffered a double-digit fall on results day, after the building supplies merchant reduced full-year expectations. Elevated interest rates, inflation, and faltering consumer confidence combined to undermine demand levels, so the group has downgraded full-year expectations to around £450mn in revenue and £27mn in cash profits. The group’s working capital and cashflows were negatively impacted by “historical industry wide boiler supply issues”, although these have subsequently been resolved. For the half-year, Lords revealed that revenue was up 4.4 per cent on a like-for-like basis, while cash profit increased by 6 per cent to £15.1mn on a 20-basis point increase in the underlying margin to 6.8 per cent. Wider macro conditions remain unfavourable. MR
Cairn slashes profit by a quarter after Dublin house prices fall
Cairn (CRN) posted a 23.5 per cent slump in pre-tax profit as Ireland's housing market turns sluggish. The Irish housebuilder posted a 9 per cent drop in revenue as the most recent government data reveals annual house price growth slowed to 2.2 per cent for the month of June, its slowest pace since December 2020, due to rising interest rates. However, the Irish housing market remains more resilient than the British one, with the UK recording annual house price growth of 1.7 per cent for June. Shares fell 1 per cent in early trading. ML