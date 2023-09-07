Companies roundup: Jet2 takes off as house prices fall

Shares in low-cost carrier Jet2 (JET2) jumped after the company said it expects to exceed current forecasts for the year to March, even after incurring an extra £13mn of costs during the recent wildfires in Greece and the chaos caused by the temporary crash of the UK’s air traffic control systems. The company expects to make a profit before FX changes and tax of between £480mn-£520mn, well ahead of the current Bloomberg consensus forecast of £466.5mn.

Late summer booking activity was “strong” throughout July and August, meaning load factors are up by 0.5 percentage points, despite higher capacity.

Forward bookings for winter have also been described as “encouraging”, with average load factors up by 0.3 percentage points even though it is planning to crease seasonal capacity by a fifth to 4.47mn seats. Pricing also remains “robust”.

Jet2 shares rose by 7 per cent. MF

British American Tobacco exits Russia

In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, British American Tobacco (BATS) said that it wanted to exit the aggressor’s market. The tobacco giant has now confirmed that it will sell its Russian and Belarusian businesses to a consortium headed by its Russian management team. The deal is expected to complete in the next month, and will mean British American Tobacco will lose around 3 per cent of its revenue base. The shares fell by 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Fastest house price fall since 2009 The price of the average British home fell at its fastest rate since 2009, according to Halifax, with the news coming just one week after fellow lender Nationwide said the same thing. Halifax said home values slumped 4.6 per cent to August, the steepest annual drop the lender has recorded in 14 years, thanks to rising interest rates continuing to deter buyers. It compares with a 5.3 per cent annual drop recorded by Nationwide last week. Halifax said house prices had "proven more resilient than expected so far this year" but that "we may now be seeing a greater impact from higher mortgage costs flowing through to house prices". ML Read more: Working from home changes where house prices fall the most

Melrose’s solo flight faring well

Engineering group Melrose Industries (MRO) upgraded its full-year profit guidance after a strong first half in which revenue grew by almost a fifth.

Adjusted operating profit from its aerospace business more than doubled to £175mn, although it incurred a statutory pre-tax loss of £62mn when additional group costs relating to the demerged Dowlais (DWL) business were factored in.

It expects the aerospace business’s full-year operating profit (pre-PLC costs) to be between £375mn-£385mn, an increase from an initial estimate of £340mn-£360mn given in May.

The company also signalled a changing of the guard with its two remaining co-founders – executive vice-chair Chris Miller and chief executive Simon Peckham – announcing that they (alongside finance chief Geoffrey Martin) will step down from the business next March. Chief operating officer Peter Dilnot will become chief executive and GKN aerospace finance head Matthew Gregory will become the group finance director. Melrose shares were up 6 per cent by mid-morning. MF

Currys’ trading hit by weak computing sales Currys’ (CURY) like-for-like sales fell by 4 per cent in the 17 weeks to 26 August as shoppers avoided computing purchases. “Robust sales in domestic appliances and mobile” couldn’t prevent a 2 per cent fall in UK and Ireland sales in the period. The struggling Nordics business, where the company is implementing a range of cost saving measures, posted an 8 per cent sales decline. Greece provided a bright spot, with sales rising by 3 per cent. Management kept full-year guidance unchanged. The shares were flat in early trading. CA

Beazley shares drop after pre-tax profit flatlines

Shares in Beazley (BEZ) dropped 7 per cent in early trading after it posted a flat pre-tax profit and a drop in earnings per share. In its results for the half-year to 30 June, which it delayed after it changed its accounting practices, it posted a profit before tax of £366mn, an incremental increase from £365mn the year before.

Numis blamed the profit drag on "an IFRS 17 timing technicality, whereby the risk adjustment in reserves is front-loaded and premium income recognition is weighted to H2 to match risk profile seasonality". Numis said it expected Beazley to meet its full-year targets "assuming the property effect normalises at full-year as indicated". ML

Synthomer shares crash as it seeks £276mn to shore up balance sheet Chemicals group Synthomer (SYNT) is raising £276mn through a rights issue in a bid to shore up its balance sheet. The company, which paid $1bn (£760mn) for Eastman Chemical’s resins division last year – three quarters of which was funded by debt – has been trying to reduce leverage through the sale of its films division and “rigorous cash preservation” activity, but with many of its end markets struggling its cash profit more than halved to £72mn in the six months to June, pushing its leverage ratio to 5.5 times. This has left the business with “limited flexibility to do anything but manage entirely for cash”, chief executive Michael Willome told investors. The rights issue will reduce leverage to 3.8 times and offers “a greater degree of flexibility to execute the strategy we have set out”, he added. Synthomer shares plunged by around 30 per cent in early trading. MF

Lords Trading reveals a material downgrade for 2023

Shares in Lords Group Trading (LORD) suffered a double-digit fall on results day, after the building supplies merchant reduced full-year expectations. Elevated interest rates, inflation, and faltering consumer confidence combined to undermine demand levels, so the group has downgraded full-year expectations to around £450mn in revenue and £27mn in cash profits. The group’s working capital and cashflows were negatively impacted by “historical industry wide boiler supply issues”, although these have subsequently been resolved. For the half-year, Lords revealed that revenue was up 4.4 per cent on a like-for-like basis, while cash profit increased by 6 per cent to £15.1mn on a 20-basis point increase in the underlying margin to 6.8 per cent. Wider macro conditions remain unfavourable. MR

Energean ramps up in weaker price environment Israel offshore gas producer Energean (ENOG) has lowered 2023 guidance after a slower ramp-up at its Karish field, and while production tripled in the first half compared to 2022, profits did not follow as the gas price came down. The company has made significant steps this year, however, and has guided 120,000-130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) average for 2023, a second drop in the forecast this year, which was initially 131,000 - 158,000boepd. The company said it had “substantially overcome” startup issues at Karish. Operating cash flow rose 59 per cent in the first half to $291mn. The company has stuck to its 30c-per-quarter dividend policy, while net debt has climbed as the cash balance has fallen, to $2.7bn from $2.5bn at the end of 2022. AH

Cairn slashes profit by a quarter after Dublin house prices fall

Cairn (CRN) posted a 23.5 per cent slump in pre-tax profit as Ireland's housing market turns sluggish. The Irish housebuilder posted a 9 per cent drop in revenue as the most recent government data reveals annual house price growth slowed to 2.2 per cent for the month of June, its slowest pace since December 2020, due to rising interest rates. However, the Irish housing market remains more resilient than the British one, with the UK recording annual house price growth of 1.7 per cent for June. Shares fell 1 per cent in early trading. ML