Today's markets: Mixed data sends shares down

Stock markets slipped across Europe again early on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 heading for a fourth straight day of losses.

The force of stronger US services data (implying higher for longer rates) ran into a somewhat more movable object of more soft China data (implying a weaker growth outlook). This meant US stock markets reversed yesterday, with the Nasdaq Composite down more than 1 per cent as several of the mega-cap names being hit. Apple (US:AAPL) and Nvidia (US:NVDA) both declined more than 3 per cent, while Alphabet (US:GOOGL), Tesla (US:TSLA) and Amazon (US:AMZN) all fell more than 1 per cent. The S&P 500 slid 0.7 per cent. Futures indicate that Wall Street will open lower later today.

Shares in London, Frankfurt and Paris extended their weekly losses, dipping around 0.3-0.4 per cent in early trade. Asian shares were sharply lower overnight with the major mainland China indices and the Hang Seng down over 1 per cent. China’s manufacturing sector remains under the cosh with exports down 8.8 per cent year-on-year and imports falling by 7.3 per cent. The soft data also sent crude down overnight after futures (WTI-Oct) had just squeezed out a fresh high north of $88 yesterday evening, whilst Brent holds $90, about $1 off its earlier peak.

The US ISM report was stronger than expected and it lifted front-end Treasury yields by quite a bit. The 2-year jumped to 5.033 per cent from a sub-5 per cent level before the release. Sticky services inflation is really what worries the Federal Reserve more than an oil price jump, and so the market paid a lot of attention to the fact that the Prices Index was up 2.1 percentage points in August, to 58.9 per cent.

The move also cancelled out the earlier rally in the euro after the European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said the market was underestimating the chance of a hike next week, pushing EUR/USD to gap down to its weakest in three months on the release of the US data. Sterling also slipped, weighed down also by some relatively dovish remarks from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. He said that we are “much nearer the top of the cycle on the basis of current evidence”, suggesting that, well, the Bank is near the top...this is not news as such, but the market always reads a lot into it. The 2-year and 10-year gilt yields fell to their lows of the day. We know they think they are near the top and hopefully they are – does it suggest much about whether the MPC votes to hike this month? Not really; they’ll make that call on the day and it’s a fine one to call.

In the US, credit card and car loan defaults have hit a 10-year high, while corporate bankruptcies are also soaring. It’s time, you think, for those long and variable lags to catch up with the American consumer. As for the stock market…well Vanguard notes the value/growth ratio is at an extreme, similar to 2020 and the late 1990s. The yield on cash (three-month Treasury bill) exceeds the S&P 500 yield for the first time since 2000, which is often a signal for a market top.

To get a sense of just how stretched and reliant on tech the market is, the last time the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 traded so wide was in 2000 at the peak of the dotcom bubble.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto