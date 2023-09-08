Are smartphones enough to keep Apple top of the pile?

Apple (US:AAPL) designed one of the most popular consumer products in history. Since the iPhone was launched in 2007, the company has sold more than $1.5tn (£1.2tn)-worth of smartphones. This helped make Apple the most valuable company in history – but what would a possible peak in the market mean for its future?

Some market observers like to refer to distinct computing ages. First, there were mainframes, then mini-computers, followed by personal computers and smartphones. In each era, the hardware involved shrunk, which is part of the reason why the volume shipped grew exponentially. One family may have shared a PC but now they all have their own smartphones.

Now, analysts at Jefferies believe we are moving into the fifth age of computing. It calls this the ‘parallel processing and the internet of things era’. Graphics processing units (GPUs) have enabled companies to process massive amounts of data. This makes collecting data even more valuable, and that means there are computers in pretty much everything. Not just in all our pockets, but in cars, thermostats and the monitors checking diabetics’ blood levels.