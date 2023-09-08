Companies roundup: Restaurant Group and Berkeley's uncertainty

Activist investors have got their way at Restaurant Group (RTN) after the Wagamama owner confirmed that chair Ken Hanna will step down. Shareholders Oasis Management and Irenic Capital have been pushing for change at the top of the restaurant and pub owner, and led a revolt against board pay and appointments at the AGM in May. Hanna will not seek reappointment at the AGM next year, but will stay as chair until his successor is found. Investors found the news tasty, with the shares up by 4 per cent in early trading.

On Wednesday, Restaurant Group reported a return to profit in its half-year results and announced a “moderate increase” in its full-year cash profit forecast. CA

Berkeley stops buying land due to housing downturn

Berkeley (BKG) bought no new land from May last year to the end of last month because of the "considerable uncertainty" facing the UK housing market and the wider economy.

In a trading update for the period, the luxury housebuilder said "persistent high inflation and interest rates, continue to deter investment into brownfield regeneration and the wider housebuilding sector". It also blamed the planning system and regulation for its bearishness.

"Consequently, Berkeley has not acquired any land in the period and will only invest very selectively in new opportunities," it added.

Despite its concerns, Berkeley said it was still on track to deliver £1.05bn in pre-tax profit across the next two financial years, as per its previous guidance, thanks to its "strong opening forward sales position". ML