Oil prices jump as Saudi oil cuts rattle energy markets

Saudi Arabia sent oil prices climbing again this week by maintaining production cuts at least until the end of the year. Reducing supply has been successful – oil prices reached above $90 (£72) a barrel for the first time in almost a year, given record demand over the summer and low inventories.

And analysts say Riyadh forcing a tighter market will set off macroeconomic ripples, potentially keeping inflation higher for longer and making central banks rethink pauses in rate hikes.

Overall, the energy system is in a very different place to this time last year, and worries from 2022 about the lights staying on over winter have not returned. Improved supply into the gas market has brought on this more relaxed autumn, and the EU has already hit its target for storage levels. Gas prices in Europe haven’t consistently traded at current levels since late 2021.