Online price transparency push a 'waste of time'

Government plans to clamp down on hidden fees and fake reviews to make online shopping more transparent have been dismissed as a “waste of time” by one analyst.

This week, the Department for Business and Trade said it would crack down on hidden fees in products ranging from train tickets to takeaways, as it launched a consultation exercise on proposals to weed out 'drip pricing'. This is where the final price paid is higher than originally advertised due to additional fees, such as paying to choose a seat on a plane or carry on more than a small bag.

Such practices are most prevalent among companies in the entertainment (54 per cent using drip pricing), hospitality (56 per cent) and transport and communications sectors (72 per cent), the department said, adding that consumers were spending £1.6bn a year on these fees.