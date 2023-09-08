The economic week ahead: 11-15 September 2023

The European Central Bank (ECB) kicks off September’s round of central bank meetings on Thursday. Following mixed inflation figures last week (the headline figure remained unchanged, but core inflation dipped), few economists believe that the central bank’s work is done – but they are split on whether a further hike will come now or later in the year.

Next week also sees some pivotal data releases ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) and Fed’s interest rate decisions later in the month. Figures traditionally seen as a marker of good economic health (rising wages, strong monthly GDP growth and buoyant sentiment) will be seen as bad news by markets if they imply persistent inflationary pressure.

Last month was a case in point. UK wage data showed that regular pay growth exceeded inflation for the first time in over a year. Though good news from a cost of living perspective, it fuelled inflation fears, and market expectations for further interest rate hikes rose.