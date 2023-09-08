Today's markets: Seeking an end to the losing streak

Shares in Europe were trying to break a seven-day losing streak early in Friday trade, with the Stoxx 600 moving tentatively higher and London, Frankfurt and Paris making gains of around 0.3 per cent. The run of losses is the worst for the Stoxx 600 since February 2018, although the FTSE 100 rose yesterday as sentiment improved on Bank of England inflation expectations data. Gold trades a tad firmer above the 200-day SMA with real rates down, oil is off a touch for a second day and the dollar is giving back a little but heads for its eighth straight week of gains. Treasury yields were a tad softer with the 2yr under 5 per cent and the 10yr down around 10bps from Thursday’s high above 4.3 per cent. Copper has been down all week but sugar and cocoa popped again on supply concerns.

Apple weighed on the US market, the company sliding almost 3 per cent amid fears that China is seeking to ban various domestic consumers from iPhones. That helped send the Nasdaq down almost 1 per cent for a fourth day of losses, while the S&P 500 fell for a third day. Chipmakers were caught up in the selling, with Nvidia down 1.75 per cent and Qualcomm sliding 7 per cent. Note Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang sold $42mn of stock, part of a predetermined plan. But insider selling at NVDA has been heavy of late, buying less so.

For Apple, these are not immaterial concerns around China and a crackdown on the use of iPhones by officials. Greater China accounts for about a fifth of sales, and maybe around 50mn iPhone sales annually. But I'm not convinced a full bazooka is on the cards – an outright Apple product ban just doesn’t seem very unlikely.

In economics, there was more of the good news = bad news narrative as US weekly unemployment claims came in at the lowest since February – painting a picture of a labour market still in robust shape. Meanwhile productivity is at its best in three years. The Fed’s Lorie Logan said it “could be appropriate” to skip a rate hike although “there is work left to do”.

Wells Fargo says the Fed will cut a lot next year, beginning in March with a combined 225bps of easing in 2024. They say: “We believe that the Fed's tightening cycle has come to an end. The probability of another rate hike at the 20 Sept FOMC meeting appears to be low. We acknowledge the FOMC could raise rates again at its meeting on 1 Nov, but we anticipate that the committee will remain on hold as inflation continues to ease and as the economy decelerates.”

I think we might see the dot plot revised down to indicate no more hikes this year – the market is currently split 50/50 over whether we’ll see one last hike in November.

Not a heap of data today to worry about – earlier Japanese GDP growth was revised down, German CPI was down a fraction and yesterday EZ growth was revised down to just 0.1 per cent, underlining the tough task facing the ECB next week.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto