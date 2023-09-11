Companies roundup: Restaurant Group deal and Vistry's jump

Wagamama owner Restaurant Group (RTN) has agreed to sell its loss-making Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito chains to the operator of Bella Italia and Café Rouge. Private equity-owned Big Table Group will pay £1 for the group’s leisure business and will receive £7.5mn cash along with 75 trading sites and associated employees in return. Restaurant Group expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of this year and argued it “will significantly accelerate the group’s core strategic goals of adjusted EBITDA margin accretion and deleveraging”. The leisure business declared a loss before tax of £65mn in 2022 and was the only division at which sales fell in the half-year to 2 July. The company’s shares rose by more than 7 per cent in early trading. CA

Read more on Restaurant Group

In-depth reading Housing sector rebound on the way as rates peak

Vistry's shares surge as it focuses on pre-sales

Shares in Vistry (VTY) leapt by 16 per cent in early trading after the housebuilder said its "sole focus" will be selling homes to local authorities and businesses, some of which would let them out. Under its "partnerships strategy", the housebuilder would look to sell 50 to 65 per cent of its homes before it builds them to its partners – typically councils, social housing providers and institutional residential landlords in the private rented sector (PRS). The partnerships arm of Vistry currently accounts for 70 per cent of its forward order book.

In its results, the housebuilder posted a 31.4 per cent jump in adjusted revenue but an 8.4 per cent drop in pre-tax profit, which it said was due to “integration and further restructuring costs and an incremental fire safety provision recognised in relation to second staircase regulation”. The interim dividend will be replaced by a £55mn share buyback, which the company said was down to the current share price “significantly” undervaluing its business. ML

WanDisco reveals post-fraud rebrand Beleaguered software company WanDisco (WAND) has posted its first results since it announced that most of its bookings had been fabricated. The company is now under new management and is referring to this period as its “transitional year”. This includes a rebrand to Cirata. Management said it has “cleansed and qualified” the pipeline. Unsurprisingly, it turned out WanDisco hasn’t been doing much real business. In the six months to June, its revenue was down by almost half year-on-year to $3mn. Meanwhile, its bookings fell from $7.3mn to $2.8mn and its cash position is down from $19.1mn to $3.2mn. It is guiding for a bit of a pickup in the second half of the year, with full-year bookings expected to be between $7.1mn and $8.8mn. However, the reality is WanDisco hasn’t delivered any meaningful growth for the last six years. Cirata will be hoping for better. AS

Saudi Arabia reportedly throwing billions at mining companies

London’s junior and midcap miners could be the beneficiaries of a new plan by Saudi Arabia to get in at the basement of the battery metals industry, as reported by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend. The Saudi effort also involves teaming up with the US, which would get access to some of the metals that come out of the investment.

The Aim boards have plenty of companies at the early stages of developing mines producing rare earths, lithium, copper and nickel in Africa, areas where the Saudi investment would focus on, although much of the interest is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia. Glencore (GLEN) and other major miners are heavily invested in the DRC but juniors have largely stayed away because of the risk involved.

Saudi Arabia is already throwing billions of dollars at building an electric vehicle supply chain, including a battery plant, its own carmakers and investments in existing companies. AH

Read Oil prices jump as Saudi oil cuts rattle energy markets