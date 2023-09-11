Today's markets: Miners and housebuilders lift FTSE

Stocks were on a firm footing at the start of trading on Monday after data showed China’s deflationary pressures easing, offering some more encouragement to investors as they look ahead to the European Central Bank meeting later this week. The FTSE 100 added 0.3 per cent to 7,500; BNP Paribas’s backing for UK stocks did the rounds in the press over the weekend. Miners and housebuilders led the charge, with basic resources stocks up 2.5 per cent.

Miners were boosted by a jump in commodity prices overnight as Chinese data improved. China CPI returned to positive territory to rise 0.1 per cent year-on-year, while factory gate deflation eased, with the PPI falling 3 per cent, down from 4.4 per cent the prior month. Copper, iron ore and silver rallied firmly, sending the likes of Fresnillo, Anglo American and Rio Tinto towards the top of the London market.

Leading the housebuilders, Vistry jumped 15 per cent as it announced plans to merge business units and said it would return £1bn to shareholders. Interesting to see Liberum out with a note today highlighting some value in housebuilders as the peak in rates is hit. Its top buys are Vistry, Barratt, Bellway, and MJ Gleeson. Persimmon and Barratt rose more than 3 per cent on the read across and broker note.

Elsewhere, the CAC rose almost 1 per cent at the open and the DAX rallied about 0.8 per cent in early trading; both trimming gains as the session progressed. Chinese stocks were mainly higher, while Alibaba led the Hang Seng lower for a fourth straight day as its outgoing CEO unexpectedly quit a separate role as head of the cloud business. The S&P 500 rallied Friday to snap a 3-day losing streak but ended the week lower. Oil was steady, with WTI (Oct) at $87.30, a shade off last week’s multi-month highs, while gold traded around the $1,930 level with the 200-day line still holding firm.

The yen jumped along with JGB yields as markets reacted to hawkish remarks from the Bank of Japan’s governor Ueda. Speaking to a Japanese paper, he said the BoJ could start to act once the 2 per cent inflation target is close, which could mean a hike next year. Sterling was sharply higher as the dollar was offered across the board.

The euro caught some tailwinds ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting, firming up to around 1.0740, Friday’s high that was smartly rejected. The ECB left another hike in September on the table at its last meeting in July. How much have things changed? The economic outlook is worse, but inflation is a shade cooler. Does that mean it’s time to pause?

In July the ECB was more worried about inflation being too high than anything else – just. But that calculation may have become more balanced, and a pause could be the easier course of action for the central bank. On the other hand, the ECB will be worried about an inflation expectations survey, showing three-year inflation expectations have risen not fallen, and I believe it will on balance prefer not to stop prematurely. Partly this will be down to fears about a wage-price spiral with unemployment so low.

The problem will be stagflation – just as CBs were too slow to tighten after the pandemic, they’ll keep rates too high for too long as the economy slows because inflation won’t go away quickly enough. So while the market is betting on cuts because of slowing growth and a potential recession, what they are not allowing for is that we can have both poor growth and stubborn inflation and high nominal rates set by central banks. Eventually they will have to tacitly or explicitly accept structurally higher and lumpier inflation.

Tomorrow, traders and policymakers at the Bank of England alike will be watching the latest data on the UK labour market and wages. There have been signs of cooling with the unemployment rate rising to 4.2 per cent, but wages remain a headache for policymakers with annual growth in average total pay, including bonuses, accelerating to 8.2 per cent in last month’s data.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto