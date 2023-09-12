companies

BP boss Looney quits after board deception

Shock resignation comes a year after May 2022 investigation into "past personal relationships" with colleagues
September 12, 2023

BP (BP.) chief executive Bernard Looney has resigned and admitted he misled the company's board while it investigated "a small number of historical relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO". 

He served in the role for less than four years, replacing Bob Dudley in 2020 with a remit to move the company through the energy transition. The resignation, effective Tuesday, makes him the second BP boss this century resign for reasons related to his private life, after John Browne in 2007. 

CFO Murray Auchincloss has been appointed interim chief executive. 

