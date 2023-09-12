BP boss Looney quits after board deception

BP (BP.) chief executive Bernard Looney has resigned and admitted he misled the company's board while it investigated "a small number of historical relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO".

He served in the role for less than four years, replacing Bob Dudley in 2020 with a remit to move the company through the energy transition. The resignation, effective Tuesday, makes him the second BP boss this century resign for reasons related to his private life, after John Browne in 2007.

CFO Murray Auchincloss has been appointed interim chief executive.