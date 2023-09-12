Companies roundup: Fevertree results and Gym Group's growth

Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) concocted a mixed set of results for the half-year to 30 June. Revenue rose by 9 per cent to £176mn, with the top line highlight being a US sales boost of 40 per cent. And the company delivered its highest ever market share in the UK in mixers and “adult” soft drinks. But full-year revenue guidance was cut from a range of £390mn-£405mn down to £380mn-£390mn, a move management pinned on “the vagaries of the British summer weather” and its change in distribution model in Australia.

Pre-tax profits plummeted by 92 per cent to just £1.4mn as “materially elevated glass costs” hurt. Gross margin fell by 670-basis points to 30.7 per cent, but the company raised its cash profit margin guidance for next year above the market consensus to 15 per cent. CA

Loss-making Gym Group boosts membership

Gym-goers are trading down. Low-cost operator Gym Group (GYM) grew its revenue by 19 per cent to £99.8mn in the six months to June as its membership rose by 9.7 per cent to 867,000. This couldn’t prevent a move out of the red, though, with the statutory loss before tax coming in at £6.1mn compared to a £7.2mn negative last year. The company reiterated its full-year guidance that cost inflation will cancel out revenue growth. CA

Wickes pre-tax profit halves due to administrative costs Wickes (WIX) has halved its pre-tax profit because of a hike in backroom costs. In its results for the six months to 1 July, the home improvement retailer's pre-tax profit slumped from £41.3mn last year to £21.1mn as revenue remained flat and administrative costs surged £20.8mn thanks to IT investment, bonus payments, and "modest inflation in support centre costs". The dividend remained at 3.6p per share. "This was another positive period for the business, underpinned by the strength of our balanced business model and outstanding customer service delivered by our colleagues," the company said. ML

Harworth increases dividend even as sales sink

Harworth's (HWG) revenue has sunk over 70 per cent, but the brownfield property developer will still increase its dividend by 10 per cent. Sales nosedived to £18.2mn for the six months to 30 June from £62.6mn over the same period last year. The company said the performance was "broadly in line with H1 2020 and H1 2021" and that the much higher figures from H1 2022 were due to "the strength of the residential market at the time". The company said it increased the dividend because its policy is to grow the payout by 10 per cent a year. ML

Dowlais declares maiden half-year dividend Dowlais Group’s (DWL) maiden half-year returns indicate that volumes at GKN Automotive – the largest segment by revenue - are increasing as the switch to electric motoring gathers momentum. Unfortunately, the powder metallurgy business has suffered by comparison, with the adjusted operating margin down 110-basis basis points to 9.2 per cent because of operational issues in the US, although the rate was in recovery mode through the second quarter. Overall, group adjusted operating profit came in at £177mn, an increase of 40 per cent. The group declared an inaugural interim dividend of 1.4p a share and is targeting a progressive annual dividend of approximately 30 per cent of adjusted underlying profit after tax. MR

Ithaca Energy buys Cambo stake it was marketing

Sometimes the answer to a thorny question is staring you right in the face. Ithaca Energy (ITH) was waiting on the sale of Shell’s (SHEL) 30 per cent stake in the Cambo project in the North Sea to move on with developing the field before its licence expires in March 2024. The company had taken on the marketing of the stake in May, when Shell said publicly it was keen to exit. The arrangement allowed for Ithaca to take on the stake itself, at a price of $1.50 (£1.20) per barrel of oil equivalent included in the P50 resource, equal to around $78mn. This won’t be paid until first oil, however.

Shell has been cool on the asset since 2021 when it said Cambo’s investment case didn’t stack up. AH