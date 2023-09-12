Manufacturers hampered by EU/UK trade deal

The Brexit trade deal agreed with the EU has “seriously disrupted” the UK’s manufacturing sector and needs to be renegotiated to prevent significant further damage, a new report has argued.

The study by the Independent Commission on UK-EU Relations found that leaving the EU had created customs friction and regulatory headaches, as well as making it more difficult to attract investment. Confidence in doing business in the UK has also been hit, making collaboration with EU partners more difficult, it added.

Solutions include allowing more EU workers to come to the UK, and rejoining organisations such as the European Chemicals Agency. The EU should also relax origin requirements that put heavy tariffs on products such as electric vehicles (EVs) if they don't meet specific sourcing rules, the commission argued.