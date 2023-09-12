The UK economy is no longer the 'sick man' of the G7

A brighter economic narrative could bolster UK-focused assets

But signs of excess demand could worry the BoE

Finally, some good economic news. Earlier this month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published an obscure release called the “Impact of Blue Book 2023 changes on gross domestic product”. The title might be uninspiring, but it contained some deceptively interesting information.

Previously, in August, the ONS had released second-quarter figures suggesting that gross domestic product (GDP) was still 0.2 per cent below its pre-pandemic level. This seemingly confirmed that the UK’s recovery from the pandemic was still tortuously slow, and internationally embarrassing: the same release noted that France’s economy was 1.7 per cent above its pre-pandemic level, with the US 6.2 per cent higher.