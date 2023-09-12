Today's markets: Shares struggle as econ state take hole

A mixed start to trade in Europe this morning, with the Dax and Cac sliding around 0.3 per cent and the FTSE 100 up 0.5 per cent, after making steady progress yesterday off the back of mining stocks. Some rotation taking place with basic resources and energy giving back a bit today, while defensives such as healthcare and telecoms are picking up having slipped yesterday on a more risk-on trade.

Elsewhere, US Treasury yields slipped a touch with the 10-year moving further below 4.30 per cent to 4.270 per cent, crude oil trades a shade under last week’s multi-month highs and made gains in early European trade to take WTI (Oct) back to almost $88, gold trades weaker, testing the 200-day SMA at $1,920.

US stocks rallied strongly on Monday with Tesla (US:TSLA) popping 10 per cent on an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, whilst Qualcomm (US:QCOM) rose almost 4 per cent after the chipmaker said it would provide Apple with 5G modems for its iPhones. The market seems to be confident the Federal Reserve is down but inflation data this week from the US is coming up – only a red-hot reading would worry bulls.

UK jobless claimant count change – last time we had signs of a cooling labour market but persistently strong wage growth, and it’s the same today. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent, but annual wage growth (exc. bonuses) up a record 7.8 per cent. This is not the kind of wage-price-spiral environment the Bank of England will be too happy about. The Treasury will be less keen given regular pay including bonuses rose 8.5 per cent in three months, and that’s the figure that will uprate the state pension next April, assuming inflation comes in lower next week. More on that here

Apple product launch incoming – new phone, new charger and potentially the start of a new upgrade supercycle. Citigroup stuck with its buy rating on Apple (US:AAPL) ahead of the product event, reiterating a $240-per-share price target on the stock. Apple is likely to introduce the new iPhone 15 at the event, which Citi predicts will serve as a "strong replacement cycle". Apple may also reveal new Apple Watch models, including an updated version of the high-end Apple Watch Ultra. Shares have taken a bit of a hit in recent days on the China ban story...perhaps a bit of a pullback for bulls to enjoy but shares tend to fall on the days of product events.

On Tesla – this upgrade is a bit nonsensical. It’s a non-existent business line, nothing but magic fairy dust. Analyst Adam Jonas and co write: “We believe that Dojo can add up to $500bn to Tesla's enterprise value, expressed through a faster adoption rate in Mobility (robotaxi) and Network Services (SaaS). The change drives our PT increase to $400 vs. $250 previously. We upgrade to Overweight and make Tesla our Top Pick.

“What is Dojo? Dojo is a purpose-built supercomputer designed in-house by Tesla to train the full-self-driving (FSD) system inside every Tesla vehicle.”

It was only in June that Jonas downgraded the stock saying the market was dreaming about AI prematurely. For those who are still waiting for the robotaxis and FSD to appear, this upgrade from $250 to $400 based solely on a product that does not and may never exist looks a tad optimistic...dilutive capital raise incoming with MS running the books? Who knows...stranger things have happened. Remember in 2016 Goldman analysts upgraded the stock from neutral to buy – only for the company to announce a $2bn capital raise hours later in an equity offering underwritten by – yes – Goldman.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto