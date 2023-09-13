Companies roundup: BP boss decides to go and Birks IPO

Apple (US:AAPL) has unveiled a new iPhone that is supposed to be 20 per cent faster than current models but was met with a 2 per cent share price drop. The company presented its new iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple Watch on Tuesday night UK time.

The concern was there haven’t been many big changes. Apple has changed the charging port but that was forced on it by the European regulator. The new phones will use universal USB-C connectors, rather than Apple’s proprietary Lightning port, making the new phone interoperable with most other consumer electronics.

The biggest change was under the surface, with Apple revealing its new A17 Pro chip to power the phones. This is a 3-nanometre chip manufactured by TSMC (2330:TW). Apple says the GPU is 20 per cent faster than the previous design, which will improve the iPhone’s AI capabilities and gaming experience.

Despite the new chip, Apple’s share price continued its recent downward trajectory, after the Chinese government banned workers from using iPhones. AS

Birkenstock worried about knockoffs as it seeks US listing

In the past decade, Birkenstocks made the jump from the progressive fringe to the centre of fashion. The comfortable sandal is now almost as common on the feet of bankers in their downtime as they are on painters at work. This proliferation can be seen in the financial figures of Birkenstock’s recent IPO filing.

The company which will be listing in the US made €1.24bn in revenue in 2022, up 71 per cent from 2020. A lot of this growth came from direct-to-consumer sales, which more than doubled to €467mn. It is reportedly seeking an $8bn valuation which would be around 40 times its 2022 profit.

One threat to this valuation is “counterfeit” products, which the company highlighted in its risks. Protecting the IP of a strappy sandal must be tricky, and Birkenstock admits it could “incur substantial expense” trying to maintain its legal moat. Fashion can be fleeting. Birkenstock will be hoping to convince investors of its permanence. AS

On the Beach shares jump on robust holiday demand Holidaymakers are continuing to flock overseas despite economic pressures. On the Beach (OTB) shares soared by 12 per cent in early trading after the online holiday retailer said in a pre-close update that higher demand and prices meant it would post “record” revenue for the year to 30 September, with the total transaction value of booked holidays set to grow by over a quarter to around £1.1bn. Winter bookings are currently 26 per cent up from last year, while summer bookings were 11 per cent ahead. Management said that full-year cash profits were in line with analyst forecasts, while interest income tailwinds meant that adjusted profit before tax would be “at the top end of the range of market expectations”. CA

Redrow outperforms analysts’ expectations in weak market

Redrow (RDW) posted a 4 per cent drop in adjusted pre-tax profit in a better-than-expected performance amid the housing slump. Many of its peers posted much deeper falls in income as higher interest rates continue to put off buyers. Analyst Jefferies described Redrow's results as "reassuring", with the housebuilder's £395mn adjusted profit before tax beating analyst consensus of £365mn.

While the performance was better than analysts had predicted, Redrow still cut its dividend from 32p a share last year to 30p a share this year due to its weaker earnings. ML