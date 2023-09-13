Today's markets: US tech pop spreads to Europe

Stocks are weaker this morning after Apple (US:AAPL) and Oracle (US:ORCL) pushed down sentiment in the US tech space. Oil extending its gains failed to lift the FTSE, which is down 0.3 per cent, while shares were weaker in mainland Europe, with the Dax and Cac both shedding around 0.65 per cent. Wall Street declined and Asia was broadly weaker overnight.

In London, the FTSE 100 is training a bit lighter with BP (BP) shares falling initially after the shock departure of CEO Bernard Looney, before trimming losses and turning marginally higher on the session with oil extending gains. More on the Looney departure here.

It’s the usual ‘succession planning’ reaction. On a serious note, it’s been pretty clear that the net zero ambitions of the oil majors are coming up against reality: i.e. keeping the lights on and, in the case of BP, paying too much for wind. BP was starting to look like an outlier in terms of its ambitions to step away from fossil fuels – his successor should consider a more pragmatic approach – that could see BP’s share price catch up with peers.

Apple’s latest news was a bit of a nothing-burger. Its pricing power is okay, the ecosystem is still super strong and people will upgrade, but there’s nothing we didn’t know already. Oracle is the outlier – slipping 13 per cent for its worst day since 2002. Not a big stock – around $300bn market cap – but its revenue miss and weak guidance weighed across the cloud computing space to drag the Nasdaq down by 1 per cent. More on that here.

The spread between the front month Brent price and contracts further out has widened to the largest since November. At $4.78, it smacks of a scramble for barrels with physical demand still high and expectations for a supply shortfall by the end of the year and into 2024. OPEC says the market will be 3.3mn barrels per day (bpd) short in the fourth quarter – that is not a small amount but Iran is pumping more so shaves some of that. Higher oil prices are feeding into higher inflation expectations – the US 2-year Treasury yield is back above 5 per cent while the 10-year Treasury yield sits just a whisker under 4.30 per cent and seems eager to pop.

US inflation data is the big ticket item today, expected to come in at +0.6 per cent, up 3.6 per cent year-on-year from 3.2 per cent last month, largely on higher gas prices which shouldn’t affect the core reading, and the one the Federal Reserve cares about the most. In fact, the core CPI is expected to show substantial cooling at +0.2 per cent for the month and 4.3 per cent yoy from 4.7 per cent last time out. Either way, the Fed is almost certain to pause rate hikes next month. But the question is about whether it wants to leave one on the table for November. A hot reading could increase expectations and push up front-end yields.

The European Central Bank meets tomorrow with sources suggesting it will raise inflation forecasts for 2024 to above 3 per cent. It’s not normal for the ECB sources’ to be out and about ahead of a meeting – usually they are wheeled out to mop up after a Lagarde verbal accident. Markets pricing suggests it’s a coin toss whether the ECB hikes by 25bps or stands pat tomorrow. Hermione Taylor breaks down what to expect from the central banks here.

Closer to home, it will be a hotly contested debate in the Monetary Policy Committee meeting room next week, with onlookers none the wiser. Hermione takes a look at what the different permutations mean for investors.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto