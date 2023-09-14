Brooks Macdonald powers through

- Funds flows were positive all year
- Start of 2024 could be tricky
Few investors would have placed much faith at this point last year that Brooks Macdonald (BRK), along with many other asset managers, would enjoy a year of asset inflows following the turbulence sparked by the mini-budget and the subsequent rise in interest rates. Whether this reflects an element of pent-up demand is open to debate – investors have been just as likely to pay down debt and sit on cash to earn higher interest as to come back to the market.