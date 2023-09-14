companies

Brooks Macdonald powers through

Close relationships with IFAs pays off for the asset manager after a year of consistent inflows
Brooks Macdonald powers through
September 14, 2023
  • Funds flows were positive all year
  • Start of 2024 could be tricky

Few investors would have placed much faith at this point last year that Brooks Macdonald (BRK), along with many other asset managers, would enjoy a year of asset inflows following the turbulence sparked by the mini-budget and the subsequent rise in interest rates. Whether this reflects an element of pent-up demand is open to debate – investors have been just as likely to pay down debt and sit on cash to earn higher interest as to come back to the market.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data