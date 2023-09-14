Brooks Macdonald powers through

Funds flows were positive all year

Start of 2024 could be tricky

Few investors would have placed much faith at this point last year that Brooks Macdonald (BRK), along with many other asset managers, would enjoy a year of asset inflows following the turbulence sparked by the mini-budget and the subsequent rise in interest rates. Whether this reflects an element of pent-up demand is open to debate – investors have been just as likely to pay down debt and sit on cash to earn higher interest as to come back to the market.