Companies roundup: THG tumbles and Arm's valuation

Semiconductor designer Arm is reportedly going to achieve a valuation of $52.3bn (£42bn) when it lists later today. The price of $51 a share will be at the top end of the range driven by strong institutional interest.

Arm’s net income in the 12 months to March was $524mn, meaning it is being valued at around 100 times its profits. This is a similar level to semiconductor designer Nvidia (US:NVDA). Yet, while Nvidia is growing at over 100 per cent year-on-year, Arm’s revenue was flat. This valuation shows how desperate investors are to get their hands on semiconductor companies with exposure to the AI boom.

Admittedly, there is clearly demand for AI services. Earlier this week, cloud computing company Oracle (US:ORCL) said in its quarterly earnings that AI development companies have signed contracts to purchase more than $4bn of capacity in Oracle's Gen2 Cloud, twice as much as the previous quarter.

All this AI investment better produce some functional software. There are some sky-high valuations that need to be propped up. AS

THG tumbles on interim sales dip

THG’s (THG) operating loss expanded in the first half, to £99mn, but the ever-bullish company run by Matt Moulding managed a cash profit rise of a quarter. Investors were not sold on the improvements and the shares came down 15 per cent on Thursday.

Moulding said selling low-margin protein powder while gym junkies were strapped for cash had driven the cash profit beat. “Our strategy of supporting our consumers through 2022, sacrificing margins in the short-term, is bearing fruit,” he said.

The nutrition division the cash profit beat, contributing £47mn in adjusted Ebitda for the period.

The interim adjusted cash profit was £50mn, up from £41mn last year. One-offs stripped from the figure included an £11mn non-cash loss on the disposal of discontinued categories like ProBikeKit and THG OnDemand. The online business, split into beauty, nutrition and its Ingenuity division, saw sales fall by 6 per cent overall. This was driven by destocking in the beauty industry, the company said. Sales for the full year are expected to be between a 5 per cent drop to flat compared to 2022.

The cash outflow was better than last year, at £78mn, although this was largely driven by the working capital flow dropping from £157mn in the first half of 2022 to £61mn. AH

Trainline to spend £50mn on buybacks Trainline (TRN) is to buy back up to £50mn of its own shares over the next 12 months after net ticket sales climbed 23 per cent in its first half, to £2.6bn. UK ticket sales in the six months to the end of August rose by 19 per cent to £1.7bn, which the company said was due to more people switching to digital ticketing. International ticket sales were up by 24 per cent to £559mn. Revenue rose by 19 per cent to £197mn, and the company reiterated full-year guidance of a 13-22 per cent growth in net ticket sales and for adjusted cash profit to be between 2.15-2.25 per cent of this figure. Given first-half ticket growth of 23 per cent, this seems “conservative”, Shore Capital analyst Katie Cousins said. Trainline’s shares rose by 12 per cent in early trading. MF

MJ Gleeson's forward sales rise despite housing downturn

MJ Gleeson's (GLE) posted an increase in forward sales despite higher interest rates sending the rest of the housing market into a slump. The housebuilder, which builds much cheaper homes than its peers, recorded a forward order book of 665 plots compared with 618 last year, which it said was because it could not keep up with demand when the market peaked last summer.

However, it was not immune to the downturn, with revenue and pre-tax profit falling annually. The drop in earnings led the housebuilder to cut its dividend by 22 per cent from 18p to 14p. ML