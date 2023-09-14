companies

Smaller defence stocks will get more help, minister says

James Cartlidge also pledges to be more agile and to support the £14bn export market
Smaller defence stocks will get more help, minister says
September 14, 2023

The UK’s defence procurement minister, James Cartlidge, has pledged to adopt “more agile acquisition processes” in response to the pace of change in defence technology currently being witnessed in Ukraine. 

Cartlidge told the DSEI defence industry trade fair that a greater focus was needed on innovation, and on sourcing “the £100 solution that can stop a £100mn threat”.

He also called on banks and other financial institutions to show defence SMEs more "respect". "ESG rules aren’t bad, per se, but have been applied wholly, misguidedly in relation to defence," he said. "[Banks are] penalising defence companies in a multitude of ways – from facing more expensive finance to being denied basic banking facilities."  

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data