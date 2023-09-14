THG's hunt for consistent profits continues

Flamboyant online group beats cash profit forecast

Operating loss rises on disposal impairments

THG’s (THG) uneasy public markets presence is likely to be smoothed by profitability and consistency. This remains some way off. So far this year, the company has flagged a potential buyout by US private equity giant Apollo, which then ruled out a bid, and more recently has bought free daily City AM, which founder Matthew Moulding called one of the UK's "larger" newspapers.

Meanwhile, a highly adjusted cash profit of £50mn for the first half was ahead of expectations and 23 per cent higher than last year. This is a turnaround from profit downgrades and misses in recent years.