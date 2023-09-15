Companies roundup: Games Workshop beats forecasts and Petra Diamonds polishes up

Games Workshop (GAW) shares surged by more than 8 per cent in early trading after the fantasy wargames maker beat its own trading forecasts in the three months to 27 August. The company said in an unscheduled update ahead of its AGM next week that core revenue was up 14 per cent to £121mn, licensing revenue doubled to £6mn, and pre-tax profits rose 46 per cent to £57mn against last year. A 50p per share dividend was announced, with an ex-date of 28 September and a payment date of 3 November, which takes dividends declared this financial year to £1.95 per share compared to £1.20 last year. CA

Cracks in Petra Diamonds’ full-year numbers

Petra Diamonds (PDL) had regained some of its sparkle recently, posting good pretax profits in the previous two financial years and selling plenty of big stones. The 2023 year, ending 30 June, did not go so well. The miner reported a 20 per cent fall in rough stones recovered while income from exceptional stones, which sell for $5mn (£4mn) or more each, tumbled from $89mn last year to $13mn in 2023. Sales overall fell 42 per cent to $325mn.

The down year comes before Petra hikes production through re-opening the Williamson mine, which had been on care and maintenance. Chief executive Richard Duffy said the first sales round of the year had shown “persistent softer market conditions due to prevailing macro-economic uncertainties around high interest and inflation rates”. The company has forecast a flat per-carat price this year as well. House broker Peel Hunt sees some improvement in the current year, with adjusted Ebitda at $125mn, an 11 per cent increase on 2023. Petra’s share price dropped 4 per cent on Friday morning, and it is down a third year-to-date. AH