Cost hikes make life tough for wind energy firms

The UK renewables industry faces a new setback after “stingy” subsidy levels meant there were no offshore wind bids in the government’s latest contract for difference auction (CfD). While onshore wind and solar projects did take part in the 2023 allocation, offshore wind is a key investment for both renewables firms and diversified energy groups like BP (BP.).

The government’s goal of delivering 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, up from 14GW today, looks in danger given the industry’s broader challenges in terms of costs.

Dan McGrail, chief executive of RenewableUK, said: “These results should set alarm bells ringing in government, as the UK’s energy security and net zero goals can only be met if we have offshore wind as the backbone of our future energy system.”