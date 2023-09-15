Keystone Law grows headcount and profits

Headcount helps boost profits

Economic headwinds flagged

Keystone Law (KEYS) is one of those professional services companies that have the potential to exist outside the economic cycle – when times are bad people sue, when they are good there are deals for lawyers to ink. The key constraint on its growth over the past 18 months has been the UK’s tight labour market, which affected the law firm’s ability to recruit new talent as it did the pub industry’s search for bar staff. The company’s return to first-half revenue growth – revenue per law principal was up 12 per cent to £104,000 – is also a sign that the hiring blockage that had held back its growth is starting to ease.