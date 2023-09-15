The economic week ahead: 18-22 September

Updated inflation UK figures will be released on Wednesday. Although the headline rate of inflation is now falling decisively, the devil is in the details. A closer look at the figures reveals worrying signs of inflation persistence, particularly in services inflation, which accelerated last month from 7.2 to 7.4 per cent.

Wage growth remains a concern, with annual pay growth for May to July unchanged at 7.8 per cent – the highest rate since records began over 20 years ago. Yet the labour market is showing some signs of loosening, with vacancy rates easing and the unemployment rate ticking up ahead of forecasts to 4.3 per cent. Nevertheless, Daniel Mahoney, UK economist at Handelsbanken, said that “the Bank of England will no doubt continue to be concerned about the inflationary impact from wages given these numbers are well in excess of productivity levels”. He expects that rates will peak at 5.5 per cent next week, following a final 25 bps hike.

In a big week for central banks elsewhere, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will also meet to set monetary policy. The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged, while economists at Capital Economics also expect the BoJ to stand pat.

MONDAY 18 SEPTEMBER

UK: Rightmove HPI

US: NAHB housing market index

TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER

Euro area: Current account, inflation

US: Building permits, housing completions, housing starts

WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER

China: 1 year loan prime rate

Japan: Trade balance

UK: Inflation, PPI inflation, RPI inflation, ONS HPI

US: Fed interest rate decision

THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER

Euro area: Consumer confidence

Japan: Foreign bond investment

UK: Public finances, BoE interest rate decision

US: Current account, FDI, Philadelphia Fed Index, existing home sales, leading indicators

FRIDAY 22 SEPTEMBER

Euro area: Composite, manufacturing and services PMIs

Japan: Inflation, manufacturing PMI, BoJ interest rate decision

UK: GfK consumer confidence, retail sales, CIPS composite, manufacturing and services PMIs

US: Composite, manufacturing and services PMIs