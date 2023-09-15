The economic week ahead: 18-22 September

Updated inflation UK figures will be released on Wednesday. Although the headline rate of inflation is now falling decisively, the devil is in the details. A closer look at the figures reveals worrying signs of inflation persistence, particularly in services inflation, which accelerated last month from 7.2 to 7.4 per cent.
Wage growth remains a concern, with annual pay growth for May to July unchanged at 7.8 per cent – the highest rate since records began over 20 years ago. Yet the labour market is showing some signs of loosening, with vacancy rates easing and the unemployment rate ticking up ahead of forecasts to 4.3 per cent. Nevertheless, Daniel Mahoney, UK economist at Handelsbanken, said that “the Bank of England will no doubt continue to be concerned about the inflationary impact from wages given these numbers are well in excess of productivity levels”. He expects that rates will peak at 5.5 per cent next week, following a final 25 bps hike.
In a big week for central banks elsewhere, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will also meet to set monetary policy. The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged, while economists at Capital Economics also expect the BoJ to stand pat.
MONDAY 18 SEPTEMBER
UK: Rightmove HPI
US: NAHB housing market index
TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER
Euro area: Current account, inflation
US: Building permits, housing completions, housing starts
WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER
China: 1 year loan prime rate
Japan: Trade balance
UK: Inflation, PPI inflation, RPI inflation, ONS HPI
US: Fed interest rate decision
THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER
Euro area: Consumer confidence
Japan: Foreign bond investment
UK: Public finances, BoE interest rate decision
US: Current account, FDI, Philadelphia Fed Index, existing home sales, leading indicators
FRIDAY 22 SEPTEMBER
Euro area: Composite, manufacturing and services PMIs
Japan: Inflation, manufacturing PMI, BoJ interest rate decision
UK: GfK consumer confidence, retail sales, CIPS composite, manufacturing and services PMIs
US: Composite, manufacturing and services PMIs