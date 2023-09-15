The lingering legacy of Trussonomics

It is one year since the “mini” Budget rattled markets

Have the economic impacts outlasted the policies?

By the time this article goes to press, it will be a year since Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng launched their ill-fated “mini” Budget. The policies, optimistically labelled “The Growth Plan”, set out the largest set of tax cuts since 1972, and carried an estimated cost of £60bn. Yet the plans came with little indication of how the government would fund the policies, and without official costing from the fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). When questioned, Kwarteng said that there was “more to come”, which did little to reassure already jittery markets.

In the days that followed, UK assets sold off, and gilt yields spiked as prices fell. As the chart below shows, the yield on 10-year gilts soared by 120 basis points in the space of just a few days, and the pound fell to its lowest ever level against the dollar, hitting $1.04 on 26 September. The drop in gilt prices reverberated through financial markets, and pension funds engaging in liability-driven investment faced a crisis when they were forced to sell assets to meet margin calls. The Bank of England stepped in, in the interests of financial stability, and purchased long-dated gilts to prevent a ‘doom-loop’ setting in. Planned quantitative tightening was temporarily suspended. Perhaps most remarkably of all, this all happened within the space of just 45 days.