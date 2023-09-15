Today’s markets: Shares keep rallying as data comes good

We’re seeing a big bid for equities again today, building on strong gains in yesterday’s session after the European Central Bank signalled its hiking cycle is over, whilst stronger-than-expected Chinese data overnight has helped secure the upbeat mood. In addition, the People's Bank of China announced a second 25bps cut to its reserve requirement ratio for local banks, injecting some further stimulus into the domestic economy. Meanwhile Beijing says it could retaliate against the EU’s EV probe as Europe claims state subsidies are distorting the market…obviously true; China should be kicked out the WTO. In the US the United Auto Workers Union called the first ever simultaneous strike against Detroit’s Big Three carmakers.

Stocks are higher, bonds are weaker, with the 10-year Treasury yield jumping 13bps this morning to clear 4.30 per cent again. London is up 0.8 per cent and potentially heading for its best week since November last year, Frankfurt was 1 per cent higher and Paris 1.3 per cent up early on. New York finished up about 1 per cent on Thursday, with Tokyo similarly higher overnight. Crude oil keeps extending to the upside with WTI (Oct) futures rising again after clearing $90 in yesterday’s session. Gold is firming up a bit this morning after spiking down yesterday towards the $1,900 mark – a pullback in the dollar overnight offering some reprieve even as we see real rates (10yr Tips) jumping higher this morning from around 1.93 per cent to 1.97 per cent.

A pop for Arm shares on debut in New York has also fuelled buying amid signs of strong appetite among investors for new issuance. Arm shares finished almost 25 per cent higher - a big win for the broader market and a rally up to the $65bn, SoftBank’s own valuation from a month ago. But ultimately SoftBank still owns 90 per cent and would prefer to under-price and let the stock rally...cornerstone investors played a big part, but retail was showing interest. It’s undoubtedly good news for the IPO market – quite whether there is another Arm out there with such a unique moat is harder to say.

The ECB hiked rates by 25bps, but signals it believes the cycle is over. It was a dovish hike, so EURUSD fell, extending losses as US data came in a tad hotter than expected. DB calls it a low conviction pause, but markets are pricing in cuts next year. It’s certainly not declaring victory over inflation but the ECB is saying that the economic growth is going to slacken enough to push down demand and prices…the fly in the ointment: the new paradigm of lumpy inflation, deglobalisation, more expensive and disrupted supply chains and the very real potential for a protracted period of stagflation.

China’s economic data mostly beat expectations, with retail sales +4.6 per cent vs a forecast 3 per cent, industrial production yoy +4.5 per cent vs forecast 3.9 per cent. Fixed asset investment was up 3.2 per cent vs a forecast 3.3 per cent dragged down by a steeper drop in real estate investment.

The FTSE is now clear of its 200 day simple moving average. On Monday I’d noted there were signs it would move to 7,700, but it’s blown straight through that level and we might now see it trade in May’s 7,700-7,800 range. It will be very interesting to see what kind of bid, if any, we get into today’s close.

As for US data – stronger-than-expected PPI inflation and retail sales put a bit of a rocket under USD and pushed EURUSD even lower in the wake of the ECB call. Empire State manufacturing, industrial production data and the UoM consumer sentiment and inflation expectations are due up later.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto