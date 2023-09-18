Companies roundup: Trust merger collapses & Pendragon shares

Shares in GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (GABI) were up 5 per cent this morning following the end of merger talks with GCP Infrastructure (GCP). A portion of GABI shareholders opposed the merger, which aimed to create a bigger infrastructure and real asset debt vehicle with greater liquidity and the ability to return capital to shareholders.

GABI now faces a continuation vote in May 2024. “Given the ongoing and rising number of issues within the portfolio, we think the likely outcome now is that shareholders vote for run-off,” Stifel analysts wrote.

A proposed merger between GCP Infrastructure and RM Infrastructure Income (RMII) also failed earlier this month. GCP Infrastructure said it remains focused on reallocating capital to reduce debt and buy back shares. VC

S4 Capital shares crash as sales stall

Shares in S4 Capital (SFOR) fell by over a quarter this morning, following a second profit warning from the advertising agency. Fears of recession have resulted in longer sales cycles and slower top line growth, the group said, with tech clients proving particularly troublesome.

S4 Capital reported a statutory loss before tax of £23.2mn for the six months to 30 June 2023. After a slow summer, it now expects full-year like-for-like net revenue to be lower than the levels achieved in 2022. Meanwhile, operational Ebitda margins are now expected to be 12-13.5 per cent, lower than the 14.5-15.5 per cent previously forecast. JS

