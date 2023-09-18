Pendragon shares surge after £280mn sale

North American expansion expected

Pendragon (PDG) shares surged by over 30 per cent in early trading after the car dealer said it had agreed a deal to sell its UK motor and leasing businesses to US retailer Lithia Motors (US:LAD) for £250mn and would become "a pure-play software as a service ('SaaS') business with an accelerated growth plan". Lithia will also put £30mn into the new business, taking the deal value to £280mn.

The UK motor division delivered revenue of £3.54bn in the company's latest financial year to 31 December 2022, representing 98 per cent of total sales, with a gross profit margin of 12 per cent. If the deal (which is subject to shareholder approval) completes, Pendragon will become focused on its much smaller dealer management software business, Pinewood.