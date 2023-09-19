Companies roundup: Ocado customers & Hargreaves’ cash windfall

Year-on-year revenue at online grocer Ocado Retail rose 7.2 per cent to £570mn in the 13 weeks to 27 August, after the joint venture between Ocado (OCDO) and Marks and Spencer (MKS) increased its average selling price by more than 8 per cent and enjoyed a 2 per cent bump in active customer numbers.

The number of products bought by the average customer at each shop continued to fall, this time by 3.9 per cent, but the company posted positive volume growth in the final month of the quarter, and reaffirmed its full-year guidance of mid-single digit revenue growth and “marginally positive Ebitda”. The shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. CA

Read more: Ocado is still a 'jam tomorrow' business

Hargreaves Lansdown customer cash boosts profits

Times couldn’t be better for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.) as the funds and share dealing platform enjoyed its most profitable year ever on the back of rising interest rates. This meant Hargreaves could earn a considerable margin on clients’ uninvested cash.

Interest income during the year leapt from £50mn to £269mn – this dropped entirely to the bottom line which meant that pre-tax profits rose 50 per cent.

Hargreaves’s dilemma is what to do with this unearned windfall as the company tries to reshape its business under its new chief executive Dan Olley, who took over the reins in August. In the meantime, its number of active clients increased by 67,000 to top 1.8mn, with around £4.8bn of new business added during the year. With the results heavily trailed, the share price reaction was muted. JH

BP carries on post-Looney shake up The upheaval following the resignation of Bernard Looney from the top job at BP (BP.) has seen a new CFO put in place while regular numbers chief Murray Auchincloss steps in as chief executive. Kate Thomson replaces Auchincloss, and is currently senior vice president, finance for production and operations, and has been at BP for almost 20 years. Looney resigned last week, effective immediately, after misleading the board over relationships with BP colleagues. Auchincloss is a frontrunner to take on the job permanently after chair Helge Lund said he would remain a non-exec. He is also the chair of Novo Nordisk (DN:NOVO.B) so has plenty on his plate. Liberum analyst David Hewitt said the leadership gulf was “an opportunity to appoint a female CEO, from a strong executive leadership bench”. AH

Instacart prepares for listing

US grocery delivery and pickup service Instacart has priced its shares at $30 ahead of today’s initial public offering. This is at the top end of the company’s range after it gained confidence from the performance of Arm’s (US:ARM) listing last week, which saw a 20 per cent ‘pop’ on the day.

Instacart has swung to a profit in the past year. In the 12 months to December, it made $428mn, an improvement from a loss of $73mn the year before. The target price would value Instacart at $8.3bn, equivalent to 19 times its last year earnings. However, $358mn of that profit came through a tax benefit, remove that and it would be asking for 80 times its profit.

Even if it makes the top of its range, its valuation will still be around a quarter of the price it raised at in 2021, back then, venture investors bought in based on a valuation of $39bn.

As venture capital funding dries up, more private companies have turned to public markets. IPOs are picking up steam and that just means more choice for DIY investors. AS

Moonpig keeps guidance steady Moonpig (MOON) reiterated its full-year guidance ahead of its AGM today, with the online greeting card retailer still expecting mid to high single digit revenue growth and a “resilient” adjusted cash profit margin. Management said the Moonpig brand has grown sales in the first half of its financial year to date, with all brands expected to return to growth in the second half. Analysts at investment bank Liberum said that “we see limited further catalysts until the group returns to the underlying double-digit percentage growth investors had become used to”. CA

C&C hit by UK weather and demand pressures

C&C (CCR) pointed to the unfortunate weather in July and August and UK cost-of-living pressures as drivers of a “slowdown” in trading. The Tennent’s and Magners owner said in a pre-close update that it expects year-on-year net revenue to fall by 1 per cent to €870mn (£749mn) in the six months to 31 August, despite 6 per cent growth in its branded business in Ireland and Scotland.

In a comment that will interest investors, management said it “continues to evaluate other forms of capital returns” after the dividend was reinstated earlier this year. The shares rose 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Market cheered by SThree update Shares in SThree (STEM) rose 5 per cent this morning, after the specialist recruiter reported steady fee income from temporary posts and a robust order book. Between June and August, total net fees declined 7 per cent year-on-year. However, this was driven by a 31 per cent fall in fees from permanent placements, which reflected difficult market conditions and a deliberate reduction in headcount. In contrast, contract net fees were flat year-on-year. SThree’s contractor orderbook is also holding steady. The recruiter reassured shareholders that it was trading in line with market expectations, and still expects to achieve full-year profit before tax of £71mn, compared with £77mn in 2022. JS

Serica Energy drops 10 per cent on interims

Serica Energy (SQZ) increased its interim payout, saw a comparatively small drop in operating profit and completed a major acquisition in the first half. Investors were not happy with this, however, sending its share price down 10 per cent.

The company also struck a pessimistic tone: “...We share the widespread concerns within the sector about the health of the UK's offshore upstream industry given the current fiscal regime and future uncertainties.”

The operating profit of £159mn was a fifth down on last year, amid lower oil and gas prices. The addition of the Tailwind assets helped this figure along, bringing £100mn in sales in the three months they were part of Serica. Production has almost doubled from the deal. Despite the acquisition, Serica remains in a net cash position of £234mn as of 30 June. Its interim payout is up 13 per cent to 9p a share, to be paid out on 23 November. AH