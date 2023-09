No return of the dividend after second Montara closure

Cash loss recorded as weaker prices also hit earnings

The key to Jadestone Energy’s (JSE) first-half loss was ultrasonic thickness checks not being rigorous enough around horizontal reinforcing braces. Stripping away the technical words: we missed something. Jadestone first ran into trouble at its Montara project, offshore Australia, over a year ago, resulting in an eight-month suspension ending in March.