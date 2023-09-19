Today's markets: Shares steady ahead of key rate decisions

We seem to be in a bit of a pre-Fed funk with stocks doing very little early Tuesday morning, having slipped yesterday ahead of the US central bank meeting kicking off later today.

European indices were broadly flat on the open, following a drab session in Asia and a flat session on Wall Street that left the S&P 500 barely changed. Debt deals for embattled property developers Sunac and Country Garden lifted the mood a bit overnight but Asian shares were still broadly weaker. US futures are flat. The FTSE 100 has eked out some small gains thanks to miners and oil majors, having retreated 0.8 per cent on Monday. The Dax is flat after a decline of 1 per cent yesterday. Gold is a bit firmer at $1,934.

Oil prices continued to march up with Brent topping $95 and WTI futures for October above $92. Saudi Arabia says production cuts are not about artificially inflating prices but bringing stability. But future prices are lower than the spot price, which points to a very tight physical market that could push near-month contracts to $100 and beyond.

On the ever-present topic of liquidity in the US Treasury market, the Bank for International Settlements is out with a note warning about the build-up of leveraged positions. According to BIS, the current build-up of leveraged short positions in US Treasury futures is “a financial vulnerability worth monitoring. “Over recent months, leveraged funds have built up net short positions in US Treasury futures of about $600bn with more than 40 per cent of the net ‘shorts’ concentrated in two-year contracts.”

We’ve talked before about the problems facing the Treasury market from declining liquidity and this is a signal that there are problems bubbling away under the surface.

Kingfisher is still battling post-pandemic trends and higher inflation as consumers continue to prioritise spending on experiences over their homes and gardens. Ocado rallied 3 per cent with retail revenues up 7.2 per cent in Q3 vs the 5 per cent seen in H1. Apple – the iPhone 15 will go on sale on Friday, Wedbush Securities said in a note. iPhone 15 pre-orders as of late Sunday were tracking "much stronger than we and the Street expected and up roughly 10 per cent-12 per cent from iPhone 14." The mix is skewed heavily toward iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, and "this is a clear positive for Apple." More on all that here

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto