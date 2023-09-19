US momentum will help us dodge a recession, OECD says

OECD expects world economy to expand by 3 per cent in 2023

But how long can economic resilience last?

This year has been one of steep interest rate hikes. As the chart below shows, policy rates have shot up across advanced economies, taking the cost of corporate loans and mortgages with them.

A year ago, the consensus was that the higher rates, needed to get inflation under control, would come with the trade-off of lower global growth, or even a recession. But so far, this has not materialised. What’s more, economists are increasingly optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the year.