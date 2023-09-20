Companies roundup: Housebuilders rise and M&G

Property stocks were the biggest risers in the FTSE 100 this morning after inflation fell, despite many economists predicting it would rise. Shares in Taylor Wimpey (TW.), Barratt Developments (BDEV), Berekley (BKG), and Landsec (LAND) jumped between 3 and 5 per cent this morning after the Office for National Statistics reported inflation fell to 6.7 per cent last month from 6.8 per cent in July. Meanwhile, FTSE 250 property stocks Crest Nicholson (CREST), Persimmon (PSN), Redrow (RDW), Derwent London (DLN), and British Land (BLND) all increased between 4 and 5 per cent.

The ONS also reported a 0.6 per cent uptick in house prices for the year to July this morning, down from 1.9 per cent annual growth in June. House prices grew 0.5 per cent on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis. ML

M&G puts in a surprisingly strong performance

The market gave a cautious thumbs to the first anniversary of Andrea Rossi’s appointment as chief executive at asset manager and legacy insurer M&G (MNG). The company reported a solid set of interim results, but with the caveat that comparisons have become difficult to make after changes demanded by FRS 17 accounting rules.

In particular, there seemed to be a turnaround at the group’s asset management arm, which saw inflows for the first time since 2018. This was on the back of M&G broadening its appeal to international wholesale investors: net inflows were £1.3bn for the half. Overall, that meant a slight improvement in fee-based revenue, which ended the half at £507mn.

Meanwhile, rising yields because of higher interest rates have meant its heritage insurance business was surprisingly strong. Adjusted operating profits rose 34 per cent to £279mn, with the traditional with-profits business putting in a robust performance on the back of retail investor demand. JH

Instacart jumps 12 per cent on its opening day The share price for grocery delivery group Instacart (US:CART) jumped 12 per cent on the opening day of trading, with the company valued at $9.3bn, around four times last year’s revenue. Instacart’s strong first day performance followed the more than 20 per cent ‘pop’ Arm (US:ARM) received last Thursday when it also listed in the US. This may encourage more private companies to seek listings later in the year as they look for other sources of funding. However, sceptics highlighted Instacart only floated 8 per cent of its stock, raising just $660mn. Of this, venture capital firms had already promised to buy around $400mn. Likewise with Arm, it floated just under 10 per cent of the company. With such a small supply of shares for the public to purchase, it may be no surprise they shot up on the first day. AS Read more: Can Arm really justify its lofty valuation?

Galliford dividend grows by a third after earnings boost

Galliford Try (GFRD) said it would boost the dividend by a third in its full-year results after earnings per share leapt 50 per cent. The construction company told Investors’ Chronicle its focus on public sector-funded projects, which account for around 90 per cent of its revenue, allowed it to grow profits in the year to 30 June, despite the wider real estate downturn.

Chief executive Bill Hocking added: "Our high-quality order book provides visibility and security of future workloads. Our business is not exposed to the short-term economic cycle as our sectors are critical to the UK's future growth." ML

Supermarket Income ups dividend despite valuation slump Supermarket Income Reit (SUPR) swung to a hefty pre-tax loss in its results for the year to 30 June thanks to a valuation hit caused by high inflation. However, the company opted to increase the dividend by 1 per cent to 6p a share after its net rental income surged by a third, largely due to the acquisition of nine supermarkets over the reporting period. "The UK grocery sector has again demonstrated resilience despite the challenging macroeconomic environment we have experienced during the year," said chair Nick Hewson. ML

Dunelm’s record revenue fails to prevent profit slump

Dunelm’s (DNLM) pre-tax profits slipped 8 per cent to £193mn for the year to 1 July despite record annual sales of £1.64bn. The homewares retailer was hit by cost inflation and warned that consumer behaviour remained “unpredictable”.

Free cash flow rose £7mn to £160mn, with an operating profit to cash conversion rate of 81 per cent up from 70 per cent last year. Management expects volumes to drive sales and profit progress in the new financial year, and said that gross margin would be helped by softening freight costs. The shares fell by 2 per cent in early trading. CA