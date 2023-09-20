Judges Scientific builds the order book

- Conditions remain challenging for scientific community
- Strengthening orders at the half-year mark
Major market upheavals present just as much a challenge to companies which pursues a 'buy and build' strategy as they do to anyone else. True, the increased financial distress posed by a prolonged period of rising interest rates could give way to enhanced acquisition opportunities. But the financial impact of the pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine will always fall on the negative side of the ledger.