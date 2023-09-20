Ten Entertainment keeps growing footfall

Discounted valuation

Improving trading performance

Ten Entertainment’s (TEG) strategy of freezing bowling prices at 2019 levels and getting more customers through the doors by expanding its activity options continues to pay off. Footfall climbed by over 4 per cent in the first half and has surged by 49 per cent against the pre-pandemic baseline. Revenue is up by 58 per cent compared with the same period in 2019, with an average price for a game of bowling of £4.90 proving an attractive leisure offer during the cost of living crisis.