Today’s markets: FTSE rises on positive inflation news

The FTSE 100 rallied this morning, rising 0.55 per cent, as UK inflation surprisingly dipped and put tomorrow’s rate hike into doubt. Traders have been quick to react and they now place a 50 per cent chance the Bank of England will hold rates tomorrow, after everything looked like it was lined up for a hike.

UK inflation’s unexpected fall has given the Bank of England a bit of a gift ahead of its policy decision tomorrow. It will drive some debate about the variable and lagged effects of rate hikes – should the Monetary Policy Committee really take rates a little higher tomorrow? I still think they do – inflation is still three times higher than where it ought to be and the BoE would crash what’s left of their credibility by hanging a pause on this one data point.

What it does support is the recent market pricing that favours a one-and-done hike in September and no more thereafter. With the Fed about to pause and the European Central Bank signalling it is done with hiking, the BoE won’t want to be the outlier. Whether it does hike or not tomorrow, central banks are into a new phase where the focus is not so much on how high they go with rates but how long they keep them restrictive.

Elsewhere, the Dax managed to add 0.4 per cent this morning and in Paris, shares rose 0.1 per cent. This followed a weaker session in New York with traders a bit nervous ahead of the Fed decision later today and rising yields. US Treasury yields hit fresh 16-year highs with the 10-year up to 4.372 per cent and the 2-year to 5.11 per cent, ahead of the Fed meeting. Yields have just come off a bit this morning following the UK inflation print.

Oil prices retreated to the lowest in five days after spiking, as US markets opened yesterday to take out a new 10-month high.

So, what’s happening with UK inflation? Well, it slipped to 6.7 per cent from 6.8 per cent in July, defying expectations that higher petrol prices would see the headline CPI rise to 7.1 per cent in August. More encouragingly, core inflation slid to 6.2 per cent from 6.9 per cent and the all-important services CPI declined to 6.8 per cent from 7.4 per cent in the prior month. The decline in services inflation is the most important. Of course rising oil prices are a headache but likely not going to last forever and not so critical to how the central banks react for now.

Later today, and despite market trepidation, the Fed is a certainty to pause – 99 per cent implied by fed funds futures. The main question overhanging the meeting is on the dot plot, whether policymakers think they have hit the peak in rates and the big question over duration.

With the latest round of economic projections due we will see whether policymakers still see one more hike this year, and their outlook for the key argument over duration. If the dots are the same as June, markets could move to price in a higher likelihood the Fed hikes in November – currently one in three – and push back on when they think the Fed starts to cut. If the median dot is lower than the 5.6 per cent forecast in June, then it could be the signal to the market that the Fed is done. This may be taken as a dovish signal so chairman Jerome Powell would need to sound hawkish in the presser to counter.

We may see the median 2024 dot raised to close to 5 per cent from 4.6 per cent in June. Growth rates for this year and next should also rise and provide counterbalance to maintaining rates, which would suggest the Fed is minded to believe the US economy has ‘got this’.

