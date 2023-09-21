Companies roundup: Next ups forecasts again & DFS

Next (NXT) has upgraded its profit guidance for the third time in four months, on the back of stronger than expected demand. The retailer now thinks full-price sales growth will reach 2.6 per cent in the year to January 2024, up from previous guidance of 1.8 per cent. Meanwhile, profit before tax forecasts have been increased from £845mn to £875mn, which would represent a 0.5 per cent increase on last year. The retailer previously feared that profits would shrink.

Good weather, wage increases and the robust employment market bolstered demand in the six months to July, according to Next. Total sales rose by 5.4 per cent to £2.64bn in the period, while profit before tax increased by 4.8 per cent to £420mn. JS

DFS shares jump despite earnings fall

Shares in DFS (DFS) rose 5 per cent in early trading despite the furniture retailer posting a 49 per cent drop in pre-tax profits for the year to 25 June and slashing its dividend by a quarter. The company, whose results were broadly in line with analyst expectations, said it had performed well in a "very tough market" where customers had less money for discretionary purchases. It managed to grow its market share by two percentage points to 38 per cent over the period and guided for a return to profit growth in 2024.

"The group is operating in one of the toughest economic climates we have experienced," said chief executive Tim Stacey. "Whilst we are confident the upholstery market will recover, forecasting the specific timing and pace of the recovery is challenging." ML

Regulatory review dampens enthusiasm for CVS Shares in veterinary services provider CVS (CVS) made modest gains of around 2 per cent this morning following the release of its full-year results. Revenue was up almost 10 per cent to £608mn across the 12 months to the end of June, while like-for-like sales were up by over 7 per cent. Profit before tax also increased 50 per cent to £54mn – but this evidently wasn’t enough to delight investors. The issue weighing on CVS’s shares is an impending review of the UK’s veterinary sector by the CMA. CVS has vowed to “work closely” with the competition regulator as it assesses concerns that pet owners may not be getting a good deal or receiving the information they need to make informed decisions. JJ

SSP investors dissatisfied with pre-close guidance

SSP (SSPG) shares fell by 6 per cent in early trading despite the travel-focused hospitality operator’s reaffirmation that it expects full-year revenue and cash profits to come in at the top end of its guidance ranges. The company said in a pre-close update that revenue in its fourth quarter was 16 per cent ahead of pre-pandemic levels, helped by the recovery of passenger numbers and higher prices, with the strongest performances coming from North America and Rest of the World markets. Management forecasts that new contract wins will contribute over £700mn to annual revenues compared to 2019. CA