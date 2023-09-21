companies

Petrol ban delayed but EV pressure remains high

Rishi Sunak has pushed a ban on petrol and diesel passenger vehicle sales out to 2035, which some carmakers have already protested
September 21, 2023

Carmakers have reacted furiously to the government pushing back a ban on petrol and diesel car sales. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that the country was not ready for the 2030 switch to electric-only cars, and that this would be shifted to 2035. 

Second-hand sales will also continue post-2035. Separately, the government will allow North Sea oil and gas development to continue, the prime minister said. Opposition party Labour has said it would not issue new production permits to fossil fuel projects. 

“We’re going to ease the transition to EVs,” Sunak said in a speech on Wednesday, confirming the change in policy. “At least for now, it should be you, the consumer, who makes that choice, not the government.” The prime minister added that the UK had “further to go to get charging infrastructure truly nationwide”.

