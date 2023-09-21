Profit warning hits Tandem’s shares

First-half revenue down 26 per cent to £9.8mn

Adjusted pre-tax loss of £1mn

In discussions with bankers over new credit facility

NAV of £25.9mn (474p) includes £13.8mn of freehold property

Birmingham-based Tandem (TND:166p), a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility equipment, has reduced full-year revenue guidance and now expects to merely break even in 2023.

The news prompted analyst Peter Renton at house broker Cavendish to reduce his current-year revenue forecast by 12 per cent from £30mn to £26.3mn. The operational leverage of the business means the decline in sales has a far greater impact on profits, hence why Renton only expects a small annual pre-tax profit of £0.1mn. That is massively below his previous estimate of £1.2mn. The brokerage also cut 2024 revenue estimates by 12 per cent to £29mn, which leads to a 45 per cent reduction in pre-tax profit forecasts and earnings per share (EPS) to £0.9mn and 12.7p, respectively.