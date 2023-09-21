small companies

Profit warning hits Tandem’s shares

A leisure and mobility equipment distributor’s sales have been hit by the damp summer weather, but the depressed shares have recovery potential, too
Profit warning hits Tandem’s shares
September 21, 2023
  • First-half revenue down 26 per cent to £9.8mn
  • Adjusted pre-tax loss of £1mn
  • In discussions with bankers over new credit facility
  • NAV of £25.9mn (474p) includes £13.8mn of freehold property

Birmingham-based Tandem (TND:166p), a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility equipment, has reduced full-year revenue guidance and now expects to merely break even in 2023.

The news prompted analyst Peter Renton at house broker Cavendish to reduce his current-year revenue forecast by 12 per cent from £30mn to £26.3mn. The operational leverage of the business means the decline in sales has a far greater impact on profits, hence why Renton only expects a small annual pre-tax profit of £0.1mn. That is massively below his previous estimate of £1.2mn. The brokerage also cut 2024 revenue estimates by 12 per cent to £29mn, which leads to a 45 per cent reduction in pre-tax profit forecasts and earnings per share (EPS) to £0.9mn and 12.7p, respectively.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data